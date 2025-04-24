EA Sports College Football 26 Release Date Announced

The release date for EA Sports College Football 26 has been announced today alongside a new trailer for the game. With the NFL Draft set to take place tonight, EA Sports has opted to use the event as a way of unveiling the first details for not only College Football 26, but also Madden NFL 26. As a result, both games have had their launch dates revealed, with CFB 26 set to arrive a little over a month prior to Madden 26.

Detailed on EA’s website, College Football 26 is set to release this year on July 10th. Those looking to play the game a bit earlier, though, can pick up the Deluxe Edition, which will grant three days of early access beginning on July 7th. Like College Football 25, this year’s entry will again only be coming to consoles for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, with those on PC again left out.

As for what’s new in College Football 26, well, we still don’t have a full glimpse of what EA will be adding this year. The game’s latest trailer, which can be viewed below, is merely a teaser that shows the journey players can make from College Football 26 to Madden NFL 26, as both games are tied to one another. To that end, EA is also selling an “MVP Bundle” which lets players pick up both football sims in a single package.

The one thing that this College Football 26 trailer does seem to confirm is the addition of high school football. While playing high school games to start your career was a feature in older NCAA football games, it wasn’t seen in CFB 25. Following plenty of fan requests over the past year, it seems that EA Sports has chosen to make it one of the biggest new features that will come to this year’s installment.

For now, it’s not known when the first gameplay trailer for College Football 26 will debut, but we’ll likely learn more soon. Be sure to stay tuned to ComicBook as we’ll share more info on CFB 26 with you as soon as it’s unveiled.