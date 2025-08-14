College Football 26 Discounted by Over $40 Just One Month After Release

It’s not too often that video games get heavily discounted several months after release. It’s even more rare when they are discounted by over $40 just a month after they launched. Well, that unusual but welcome time has come. The critically acclaimed Electronic Arts sports game, College Football 26, is over $40 off at physical games retailer GameStop.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Available on both GameStop’s online store and in physical stores, the Xbox Series X/S and PS5 pre-owned versions of EA’s College Football 26 are $27.99. Players of both platforms who decide to take advantage of this deal will save $42 on the new release, which launched just last month, on July 10th. Additionally, anyone who is a GameStop Pro member will save 5% on any pre-owned product, including College Football 26. That isn’t a huge chunk off (approximately a $1.40 off), but this deal is already pretty solid as is. Any additional money off could be considered a win.

Image Courtesy of EA Sports and Mountain Dew

As mentioned earlier, College Football 26 was generally well-received by critics when it was released last year. According to the review aggregate site Metacritic, it garnered an average review score of 82 across 23 critic reviews. In our review by Ricky Frech, he gave the sports game a 4.5 out of 5.

“There’s nothing particularly glaring about the game, but it does have a few blemishes,” reads our review. “It is undoubtedly a step up from CFB 25 and a must-play game for college football fans, for no other reason than hearing “Enter Sandman” blast through your speakers at a night game against Virginia Tech is essentially a religious experience.”

Sales don’t necessarily equate to quality, but they could be indicative of initial interest in the game. In a recent PlayStation Blog post, College Football 26 was the most downloaded PS5 game last month. Again, not a total indication of quality or overall sales. But this does indicate that the game was popular in its release month, which makes sense considering how well-received its predecessor was.

College Football 26 does seem like a solid game to pick up for any sports fan out there. I don’t think it’ll push the needle for every gamer out there, but if there is, they have any interest or appreciation for football, this is probably a better alternative to EA’s other football release, Madden NFL 26. Especially at this price.

Other Game Deals You Might Be Interested In

Image courtesy of EA

There are always great video game deals out there for people willing to look. PlayStation, in particular, typically has a sales promotion that discounts games by up to 75%. Here are some other great deals gamers can take advantage of right now:

The EA Star Wars Triple Bundle, which includes Star Wars: Squadrons, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition, and Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition, is just $22.49 on the PS Store.

Just in time for Alien: Earth, Alien: Isolation is only $5.99 on the PS Store.

One of PS4’s most beloved games, Bloodborne, is just $9.99 on the PS Store.

For other great game deals, like GameStop’s current offer for College Football 26, make sure to check here often for more.