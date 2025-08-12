Save $72 on Crash Bandicoot Games in New Limited Time Deal

Crash Bandicoot fans are in luck this week with a new sale available for some of the series’ recent games and remakes. Offers on several Crash-related bundles and titles will remain 60% off or more until the sale ends on August 14th. The best value among these is the Crash Bandicoot “Crashiversary Bundle,” a usually $119.99 exclusive game package, now available at a $72 discount for only $47.99.

Available in the PlayStation Store, this promotion on Crash Bandicoot products offers series fans a fantastic opportunity to pick up bundles and exclusive content they previously missed out on in recent years. The Crashiversary Bundle, the most expensive package currently on sale, features PlayStation-exclusive editions of various games in the Crash series. As part of this current PlayStation store promotion, players can also purchase Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time as a standalone product for 67% off or $19.79. The Crash Bandicoot “Quadrilogy Bundle” is also receiving a 60% discount, dropping from $89.99 down to only $35.99.

Is This Discount on Crash Games Worth it?

While this sale is an excellent value for multiple high-quality Crash games, it is worth noting that this price has been offered before. During the PlayStation Store’s Mid-Year sale back in June, the same 60% discount on the Crashiversary Bundle was also available, along with similar deals on the Quadrilogy Bundle and other Crash titles. Still, it’s nice that someone who may have missed the previous sale will have a chance to take advantage of this new one before it ends in a few days. The middle-priced “Quadrilogy” bundle contains the Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy and Crash Bandicoot 4, but lacks Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled, unlike the more expensive Crashiversary Bundle. Regardless, since all of these packages are on deep discount, they are all a good value for Crash fans, irrespective of how much they want to spend.

Longtime fans of the Crash series should be aware that none of these bundles include the original releases of the classic games. The N. Sane versions available in this sale are graphically remastered and enhanced versions released initially back in 2017. Although the remasters were generally well received, series purists may not necessarily like some of the changes introduced. The most controversial of these changes, as cited by fans, is the alteration to jumping physics, which were tweaked just enough to make things feel off for those accustomed to the older games. By contrast, Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time was a brand new entry into the series, first released in 2020. It is an excellent return to form for the action platformer, selling well in its first month and gaining nominations at the 2020 Game Awards and 20th NAVGTR Awards. Any gamers pining for the ’90s era of Crash games will find it to be an enjoyable, modern take on the series while also scratching that nostalgic itch.

Other Game Deals You Might Be Interested In

For players who prefer to play on PC instead of PlayStation, a group of similar discounts is currently being offered on the gaming platform Steam until August 15th. Currently, Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy is available at 60% off the regular price, and Steam users can enjoy a 50% discount on Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time. While they lack some of the PlayStation-exclusive features that the console versions have, the Steam releases are still widely well-received, attaining “Very Positive” aggregate review scores on the platform.