A Beloved PS4 Game Is on Sale for Only $10

It’s been a rough week for PS4 gamers, with the news of big live service titles like Genshin Impact ending service on the console. In this economy, an immediate upgrade to the PS5 isn’t always an option. Thankfully, there are still plenty of great games to play on the PS4. And from several upcoming PS Plus additions to game deals and sales in the PlayStation Store, you can get some beloved classics for a great price. That includes a current discount on Bloodborne, a game with a devoted fanbase that’s forever hoping for a sequel.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Currently, Bloodborne is on sale for 50% off via the PlayStation Store. That puts the game at just $9.99 from now until August 28th. Normally, the standard version of this beloved PS4-era game costs $19.99, so this is a solid opportunity to get it for much less. Despite being 10 years old, the game remains a PlayStation exclusive, so the PlayStation Store is the only place to grab this deal. And if you have PS Plus Extra, you can currently add the game to your PS4 library for free as part of your subscription.

Is Bloodborne Still Worth Buying in 2025?

Image courtesy of FromSoftware

Bloodborne was incredibly well received when it first released, with a 92 Univeral Acclaim score on Metacritic. And fans agree, with the game achieving largely positive ratings from players, as well. In fact, Bloodborne fans are still feral for a sequel even after a decade of waiting. Recent reveals of games with similar themes like The Duskbloods initially had fans hoping the trailer would turn out to be the long awaited Bloodborne 2. No such sequel has been confirmed, but the original game at such a great discount, it’s likely to drum up even more excitement for a potential follow-up.

With such praise from fans and critics alike, Bloodborne is well worth playing even in 2025. As for theis specific deal, 50% off is a pretty solid markdown. Older games do often go for even less, but Bloodborne has only ever been priced below $10 for PS Plus subscribers. With a starting price of just $19.99, Bloodborne is a budget-friendly option even at full price. On sale, it’s almost definitely a game worth grabbing, especially as we head into spooky season.

Other Game Deals You Might Be Interested In

Image Courtesy of Capcom

If you’ve already got Bloodborne, or if you’re just looking for more deals for PlayStation, there are plenty of solid discounts to take advantage of right now.

The remake of iconic horror game Silent Hill 2 is currently 40% off for PS5, with no clear end date for the discount

Another beloved game from the PS4 era, Yakuza 0, is 50% off until August 28th

The Resident Evil Remake Trilogy, available for PS4 or PS5, is 55% off from now until August 28th

Another PS4-only deal puts Shadow of the Tomb Raider – Definitive Edition at just $7.99, an impressive 80% off its usual list price

With so many great deals for PlayStation right now, it’s a great time to find a new game like Bloodborne to sink your teeth into.