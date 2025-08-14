One of the Greatest Horror Games Ever is 80% Off

Hard as it might be to believe, the fall is quickly approaching, and that means Halloween isn’t too far behind. We’re already starting to see some stores stocking up for what’s become a major holiday. It never hurts to be prepared early, and if you’re looking for something scary to play during that season (or right now) there’s a deal knocking a horror game down to 80% off. Not all horror games are created equal of course, but this one happens to be very highly-regarded. If you’ve never played Alien: Isolation, there’s never been a better time to do so.

Alien: Isolation can be purchased for just $5.99 right now on the PlayStation Store, in a deal that will run through August 28th at 2:59 a.m. ET. The base game normally costs $29.99, while Alien: Isolation – The Collection is priced at $39.99. It’s worth noting that The Collection has not received a discount during this sale. That said, the difference between the two versions comes down to DLC. Luckily, the PlayStation Store has dropped the price on the DLC options for the game during this sale, so users can buy them each individually, if they want anything beyond the main campaign.

Why Alien: Isolation Is One of the Best Horror Games Ever

Since the game’s release back in 2014, Alien: Isolation has earned a great reputation among fans of the source material, as well as just players in general. Right now, the game has a “Very Positive” player rating on Steam, with more than 44,000 players having shared their opinions. Over the last 11 years, a lot of praise has been heaped on the Alien itself. Earlier this year, ComicBook’s Hadley Vincent declared the Xenomorph “the scariest video game monster of all-time.” Considering some of the truly great horror monsters we’ve seen in video games, that’s pretty high praise.

Among the game’s fans is Alien: Romulus director Fede Alvarez, who even included references to the game in last year’s movie. Alien: Isolation even saw a huge influx of players following the movie’s release, and there’s a good chance we’ll see that happen again thanks to the recent premiere of Alien: Earth on Hulu. Of course, those that never played Alien: Isolation might want to do so now in preparation of the sequel, which was finally announced last year.

Other Horror Game Deals to Check Out

If you’ve already played Alien: Isolation, or Xenomorphs just aren’t your thing, there’s another great horror game on sale right now on PS5. Konami’s 2024 remake of Silent Hill 2 saw a discount at multiple retailers, dropping the price by a stunning $40. The game is still full price on the PlayStation Store, but Best Buy, Amazon, and Target are all offering the game for just $29.99, as of this writing. Like Alien: Isolation, Silent Hill 2 has been pretty well-regarded, and readers interested in learning more about the game (and discount) can do so right here.

Are you planning to take advantage of this sale? Have you been looking for a good horror game to play lately?