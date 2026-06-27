CFB 27 Won’t Feature Two Major College Football Stars at Launch

A pair of prominent college football athletes have been confirmed to not appear in College Football 27 upon its release. Since returning two years ago with College Football 25, EA Sports has been able to include real-world collegiate athletes in its games for the first time. This was made possible due to previous changes within the NCAA, which allowed players to now profit from their name, image, and likeness. And while players have since opted in to have their own likeness and name featured in the College Football series, it seems that two marquee names in the sport chose not to with CFB 27.

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In the wake of the full ratings for College Football 27 going live, it was discovered that Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockston will not be in the game. Stockton, who has been with Georgia since 2022, took over as the starter for the team in 2025 and led the Bulldogs to an SEC Championship and College Football Playoff berth. Coming into 2026, Stockton has been viewed as not only one of the best quarterbacks in the SEC, but potentially the entire country. As such, for him to not be appearing in College Football 27 is a bit of a shock.

Alongside Stockton, Georgia Tech running back Justice Haynes also isn’t slated to be included in CFB 27. Haynes, who was previously at Michigan before transferring to Georgia Tech this season, is expected to be one of the premier running backs in college football for his senior year. For him to have not been seen in the game so far is something that most eager College Football 27 fans did not anticipate.

What’s even more bizarre about Stockton and Haynes not being included is that both players were previously seen in College Football 25 and College Football 26. Because of this, it’s clear that each isn’t trying to intentionally not appear in the series for one reason or another.

In all likelihood, Stockton and Haynes may have simply failed to approve their own name and likeness for this year’s entry before the deadline that EA Sports provided. If this is the case, both players could look to sign off on their inclusion in the game in the days or weeks ahead, at which point EA Sports could add them to the live rosters of CFB 27 through a future update. While this isn’t guaranteed to happen, it’s more than likely that Stockton and Haynes won’t stay out of the game for the long haul.

College Football 27 is set to launch on July 9th and will come to PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Early access to the game for MVP+ subscribers will begin on July 2nd, with those who purchase the deluxe or ultimate edition getting the ability to play starting on July 6th.

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