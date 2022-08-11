CGE Reveals Deal With the Devil Board Game

CGE has revealed its next game will be titled Deal with the Devil, and it will be a euro-style game for 4 players that will have you attempting to complete the construction of grand buildings in a medieval city. To make that happen you'll need resources, but to get those resources you'll need to be a savvy deal-maker, wheeling and dealing with the other players to get what you need, all the while knowing that one player is secretly the devil, and all they want is your soul. The game will release at Essen Spiel later this year and is designed by Matus Kotry with artwork by David Cochard, Stepan Drastak, and Martin 'Skas' Krejci, and you can get your first look at the game below.

In Deal with the Devil, players will take the roles of mortals and cultists with one player secretly playing the devil role. The game will utilize an app to keep track of who is trading with who during the trading phase, where players can offer resources in exchange for money. The devil role will instead tempt mortals with goods for a piece of their soul, and cultists are more geared towards selling their souls easily.

(Photo: CGE)

While only the app knows everything, your actions can draw the suspicions of other players, and it may also put the inquisition on your tail, which looks to punish those who cannot prove their souls are intact. While this is all taking place, you are attempting to construct buildings and landmarks, so the question becomes how will you accomplish your goal?

You can find the official description for Deal with the Devil below.

"Deal with the Devil is a deeply thematic euro style game for 4 players set in a fantasy medieval era. Players are competing to construct grand buildings in a medieval city. To be a successful ruler, you need resources. To get resources, you need to make smart deals, offering the other players things they really need. One of the players is secretly the devil and really needs a piece of your soul. All identities and trades are kept secret, thanks to the simple app, and nobody really knows who is who."

Deal with the Devil will release later this year, and will retail for $69.95.

What do you think of CGE's new game? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things tabletop with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!