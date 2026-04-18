PS4 Exclusive Game Begins Shutdown Process in 48 Hours

The sun is starting to set on a PS4 console exclusive game. The game in question hails from 2020, so it’s not very old, arriving right at the very end of the PS4 generation, yet in the modern era, six years on the shelf for an online game is actually good. Meanwhile, the online servers for the PS4 game in question aren’t completely turning off, but whole online features are. And of course, it marks the beginning of the end for the game because if a huge chunk of its online functionality is being turned off, it’s only a matter of time before servers are completely shut down.

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Starting on April 20, PS4 users — and PS5 users through the magic of backward compatibility — who boot up Granblue Fantasy Versus will find it to be fundamentally a different game. Many have likely moved on to its 2023 sequel, Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising, but for those who haven’t, you will soon find the game to be functionally the same as “when it is undergoing online maintenance.” To this end, ranked matches, online lobbies, and more will be discontinued. This will also leave three Trophies for the game unattainable, which means the Platinum Trophy is going to become unattainable. In the meantime, “other online features will still be available in a limited capacity,” and the game will remain available for sale. How the latter is allowed, we do not know. Those curious about the nitty-gritty breakdown of what is being shut down and what is remaining live can find the finer details here.

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2020 2.5D Fighting Game

Why is the game losing online support? Well, developer Arc System Works does not say. It is presumably because the costs outweigh the benefits at this point due to a dwindling player count. And given that there is a newer sequel, most fans are not likely to mind this half-shutdown.

As for the game itself, it was released in 2020 as a follow-up to 2014’s Granblue Fantasy. Upon release, the fighting game earned a 78 on Metacritic, a solid return. And it pairs nicely with its even superior user review score. On the PlayStation Store, specifically, it has a 4.27 out of 5-star rating after more than 4,600 user reviews from PS4 and PS5 users. Meanwhile, as you may know, the game launched as a PS4 exclusive. It eventually came to PC as well, but never any other console, including the PS5. For those curious, it remains available for $20.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversations happening right now on the ComicBook Forum.