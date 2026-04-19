Next Big PS5 Exclusive Confirms Huge PS5 Pro Upgrade

The next big PS5 exclusive game, which is set to release next month, has confirmed a huge PS5 Pro upgrade that looks poised to transform the game on the premium Sony console. The PS5 Pro has struggled since its release to justify its existence due to a lack of support from developers — including PlayStation itself, at times — and a lack of meaningful hardware upgrades. The former is still a problem, but the latter has been improved, primarily by the introduction of PSSR 2.

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For those who do not know, PSS2 stands for PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution, which is a fancy word for AI upscaling technology. Essentially, the PS5 Pro uses AI to instantly enhance image quality and reduce artifacts, which in turn provides not just higher resolutions, but higher resolutions at higher frame rates. The console launched with this feature, and it was the console’s biggest selling point because it did as it advertised, making the image quality of games that support it better, assuming your display enabled it. Recently, Sony released PSS2, an upgrade to this upgrade, and it’s proven to be a major upgrade and a popular one at that. In fact, it has been referred to as a “game changer” by PS5 Pro users. The problem is that not many games support it, but Saros will when it releases later this month.

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One of 2026’s Most Promising PS5 Games

For those unfamiliar with Saros, it’s the latest game from Finnish developer Housemarque, which is owned by Sony. You may not recognize the name of the studio, but you will know its work, including its most recent game, Returnal, which was released back in 2021. Not only has Saros looked promising in promotional material for it, but the high quality of Returnal has baked in additional anticipation into the upcoming PS5 game, which is out on April 30. Now, PS5 Pro users have even more reason to be excited for the release.

Considering only 33% of PlayStation’s releases so far this year have been PS5 Pro enhanced, makes this all the sweeter. And if there was one of these four games you’d want to PS5 Pro enhanced, it is this one.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversations over on the ComicBook Forum.