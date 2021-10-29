Chipotle Opens Virtual Restaurant in Roblox for Free Burrito Event

As part of a new collaboration with the mega-popular game Roblox, Chipotle Mexican Grill has opened a new virtual location within the title that can net players a free burrito. This crossover is meant to take the place of the annual “Boorito” event that Chipotle has held for over two decades where customers can come into a location in costume to net themselves a free burrito. For the second year in a row, though, Chipotle has opted to hold the event in a digital format rather than overwhelming its many locations in the midst of the pandemic.

For the most part, the way in which this “Boorito” event plays out within Roblox is similar to how it would operate at actual Chipotle restaurants. Starting on October 28 and lasting until October 31, players can visit the virtual Chipotle location that has been created within Roblox to try to net themselves a free burrito. From here, users will have to don a “virtual costume” before then visiting the cashier within the store to earn a code that will give them a free burrito at a real-world Chipotle location. These codes then have to be redeemed prior to November 14 on orders that take place through the Chipotle app or website.

As a whole, Chipotle says it has become the first restaurant chain in the world that has opened a store in Roblox in this manner. And while this is a cool collaboration between both brands, only a select number of customers will be able to take advantage of this deal each day. Specifically, only 30,000 free burrito codes will be given away each day through Halloween beginning at 6:30pm EDT. “We know our fans really love free Chipotle, so we think the free entrée codes will go very quickly each day,” Chipotle’s Chris Brandt said in a statement given to USA Today.

