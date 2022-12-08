Chivalry 2 Update Kicks off Limited-Time Event, Patch Notes Revealed

Chivalry 2 got its big Winter War update not long ago, and today the game got another smaller update to tidy things up before two big occasions: the free weekend that's coming up soon and the "Merry Chivmas" event that coincides with the larger Winter War update. This update released on Thursday is more of a hotfix and contains a couple of fixes for different parts of the game, but the more exciting news is that the Chivmas event is about to get underway.

The Merry Chivmas event is live now and runs until January 5th, Torn Banner Studios said. In certain maps and modes including the Stronghold and Galencourt maps within the Team Objective mode among others, the maps have been decked out now with unique Chivmas decorations like ornaments and trees.

It's very much a seasonal event through and through, but in addition to these new, limited-time gameplay features, there are a couple of cosmetics to look forward to as well. Snowman, reindeer, and Santa helmets have all been added to the game, too, with this same update.

As for the update itself, it's again quite light on changes, but you'll have to have it anyway to play the game online and take part in the Chivmas event that's going on now. You can see the patch notes below which are comprised entirely of bugfixes or related improvements for the game.

Store Fixes:

Fixed an issue where after purchase the Premium Campaign would not grant items properly (may require a game restart to unlock previous items)

Improved XP Tracking Visualization UI for Campaigns

Fixed an issue where other Featured store items (Gladiator Bundle, Special Edition, King's Edition, Currency Pack) were missing for Xbox One and Playstation 5

UI Fixes:

Fixed an issue where in LTS players that idle out are not displayed properly in the HUD

Fixed an issue where entering spectator mode in LTS during warm up or round countdown would result in the player total HUD breaking

Chivalry 2's Merry Chivmas event is live now alongside the newest update. If you'd like to try out the game, you can do so starting on Thursday during a free weekend event that's live on every platform.