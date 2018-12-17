Chris Pratt Gives Props To Dutch’s Voice Actor For ‘Red Dead Redemption 2’

Red Dead Redemption 2 has easily become one of our favorite games of this year, and it’s not hard to see why. Rockstar’s impeccable quality shines through in every aspect of this sequel (or prequel, depending on perspective), including the voice acting. And one particular famous face has congratulated the man who gave Dutch some amazing life.

Chris Pratt, who we’ve seen in such hits as Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom this year, took to Twitter today to congratulate Benjamin Byron Davis, who voices the iconic Red Dead character with a plan.

Retweeting a trailer for Rockstar Games’ sequel (which noted it was “the highest rated game on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One,” Pratt said, “So proud of my buddy Ben @Tooda for his work as Dutch in Red Dead Redemption. So cool to see your pals crush it! The guy worked so hard for 4 years. Expect to see many more big things from him.”

Davis has since responded with a simple, “Thank you, brother…” and other fans have been pouring on their accolades as well. Some are also stunned that Dutch and Star-Lord would know each other that well.

It is great to see Pratt give props where they’re due, because we agree that Red Dead Redemption 2 is an amazing piece of work.

In my review, which went up at the time of its release, I noted, “Rockstar Games once again lives up to a potential level that we can all aspire to. I hope this one goes on to sell nearly 100 million copies down the road like GTA V has- its tireless development team of former and current employees deserve as much. Ride high in the saddle, Rockstar. Once again, you’ve earned it.”

And, man, it’s great to see all of Davis and the rest of the cast work so hard to bring their characters to life. Take a rest, guys. Then bring us more!

Red Dead Redemption 2 is available now for Xbox One and PlayStation 4.