Chris Pratt Reveals Hilarious “First Look” at the Super Mario Movie

Late last month during the Nintendo Direct presentation, Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto revealed the release dateand full cast for Illumination’s Super Mario movie. The voice cast for the film will feature Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt as Mario. Now, Pratt is having a bit of fun sharing a hilarious “first look” at the movie with a pretty great fan edit that reimagines Pratt’s Peter Quill from Guardians as Mario.



In the video, which Pratt shared on Instagram, someone has taken the scene in Guardians of the Galaxy in which Peter takes the Power Stone and superimposed Super Mario video game sound effects while also adding various other Super Mario game elements. The result is hilarious.



“Amazing first look at Super Mario Brothers. This is going to be epic,” Pratt wrote in his caption for the video. You can check it out for yourself below.

In addition to Pratt as Mario, the cast for Super Mario includes Anya Taylor-Joy as Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek, and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike. Charles Martinet, the best-known voice of Mario, will al so be providing various cameos in the film.



Pratt previously also shared a video to Instagram teasing his Mario voice as part of his reaction the casting reveal last month.



“There was this coin-operated laundromat near my house, and it had Super Mario Bros., the original arcade game. I loved that game,” Pratt says in the video published to Instagram. Because he “never had a quarter, it felt like,” Pratt would steal quarters out of a wishing fountain.



“The quarter I stole out of the wishing well to play Super Mario Bros. has come true that I get to be the voice of Mario, but I clearly stole someone else’s wish. So just waiting for that row of karma dominoes to come crashing down on me,” quipped Pratt, “but as it is right now, it’s-a me, Mario.”



Produced by Chris Meledandri and Shigeru Miyamoto of Nintendo, anddirected by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, who are known for Teen Titans Go! and Teen Titans Go! To the Movies, the upcoming animated Super Mario film from Illumination and Nintendo is currently scheduled to release on December 21, 2022 in North America. The film’s screenplay will be written by Matthew Fogel, who is known for The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part and the upcoming Minions: The Rise of Gru.



“Mario and Luigi are two of the most beloved heroes in all of popular culture, and we are honored to have the unique opportunity to work so closely with Shigeru Miyamoto and the widely imaginative team at Nintendo to bring these characters to life in an animated movie, unlike any film Illumination has made to date,” Meledandri said in a statement.



Said Miyamoto, “We are collaborating with Chris and his experienced team to not just create a character licensed film, but a new piece of entertainment which brings Super Mario Bros. to life on the screen, and allows everyone to enjoy whether or not they know about the game.”



Illumination and Nintendo’s Super Mario Bros. opens on December 21, 2022.