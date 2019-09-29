Here’s How Chrissy Teigen Fell in Love With the Untitled Goose Game

When it comes to reaching out for help on social media, model and television personality Chrissy Teigen is no stranger to just throwing questions out into the endless void for anyone and everyone to answer. This includes, but is not limited to, advice on how to move past tricky situations in video games. And that, in a roundabout way, is how she ended up falling in love with the recently released Untitled Goose Game.

First, Teigen shared a plea for help on Twitter, as she was stuck in an area in what appears to be Shantae: Half-Genie Hero for Nintendo Switch with no clear way out. (She has seemingly figured this out since given her Twitter replies.) But as social media is known for doing, folks took the opportunity to instead recommend other video games to her. Apparently, this included a not-insignificant number of folks telling her to pick up the “goose game.”

telling me to get goose game does not untrap me — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 28, 2019

Ultimately, Teigen did get the “goose game,” and as it turns out… she loves it. Which makes sense, because pretty much everyone loves the Untitled Goose Game. It’s about a menacing goose making the lives of people difficult, and you’re the goose. What’s not to love?

my parent/guardian buying untitled goose game for me !!! pic.twitter.com/znpvq0MK3Y — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 28, 2019

welp as a contrarian, I wanted to hate goose game but I LOVE IT — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 29, 2019

And there you have it! It’s a tale as old as time: woman rebuffs goose, goose worms its way into woman’s heart.

Here’s how Nintendo describes the Untitled Goose Game on its website:

“Untitled Goose Game is a slapstick-stealth-sandbox, where you are a goose let loose on an unsuspecting village. Make your way around town, from peoples’ back gardens to the high street shops to the village green, setting up pranks, stealing hats, honking a lot, and generally ruining everyone’s day.”

Untitled Goose Game is currently available for Nintendo Switch, PC, and Mac. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the video game right here.