Chrono Trigger Gets Surprise Launch on Steam

Square Enix just announced, and then launched, Chrono Trigger on Steam! This is the first time that this classic JRPG, which some would call a masterpiece, has been made officially available on PC. If you act fast, you can actually snag the “limited edition” of Chrono Trigger for $14.99, which nets you some exciting bonuses:

An enchanting and specially edited CHRONO TRIGGER medley consisting of 5 songs: Far Off Promise, Wind Scene, Battle with Magus, Corridors of Time and Chrono Trigger.

Composer Yasunori Mitsuda’s digital liner notes.

A collection of 6 stunning wallpapers for your PC (Sizes: 1024 x 768, 1280 x 1024, 1920 x 1080, 2560 x 1600).

Chrono Trigger Limited Edition will only be available on Steam until April 2, so if you plan on picking it up, you better do it now before you forget! This version of Chrono Trigger has been touched up to look and sound better than ever, and Square Enix even added some new dungeons, which may unlock some “lost secrets” for players.

Here’s the full rundown of game features, straight from the Steam page:

Active Time Battle Version 2

During battle, time will not stop, and you can enter commands when the character’s gauge is full. The enemies’ positions will change as time passes, so choose your actions based on any given situation.



‘Tech’ moves and combos

During battle, you can unleash special ‘Tech’ moves, including abilities and/or magic and characters can combine these abilities to unleash all new combo attacks which are unique to them. There are over 50 different types of combos that you can execute between two and three characters!



Experience the ‘Dimensional Vortex’ and the ‘Lost Sanctum’ dungeons

The Dimensional Vortex: a mysterious, ever-changing dungeon existing outside of space and time. What wonders await you at its center?

The Lost Sanctum: enigmatic gates in prehistoric and medieval times will lead you to these forgotten chambers. Meet the challenges presented to you and long-lost secrets may be revealed…



Graphics and sound

While keeping the atmosphere of the original, the graphics have been updated in higher resolution. As for the sound and music, under the supervision of composer Yasunori Mitsuda, all songs have been updated for an even more immersive gameplay experience.



Comfortable controls

Whether you play with a gamepad or a keyboard, the controls have been updated for a more pleasant gameplay experience.



Autosave