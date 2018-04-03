Chrono Trigger Is Getting Fixed on Steam, Graphics Swapping Option Incoming

We, like the rest of you, were so excited when Square Enix released Chrono Trigger on Steam. It happened out of the blue, with no previews, and no big announcement prior to launch. JRPG fans everywhere went nuts. And then they played the game. And then they went nuts for a different reason. Chrono Trigger wasn’t exactly like we remembered it. The visuals had been “updated,” and the new look was almost unanimously detested by fans of the original game.

This morning the team behind the Steam release of Chrono Trigger released an update on the community page to let everyone know that they’ll be updating the game. According to the update, they plan to address pretty much every gripe and complaint. We’ve copied the bulk of the update for you below. This is what they had to say:

“We have been working on addressing the issues that you’ve raised, and will be releasing a number of patches over the coming months as we continue to support Chrono Trigger on Steam. We’re aiming to release the first of these patches in the first half of April, and the biggest change is that it will include an option to switch between the current high-resolution graphics, and the original graphical style of Chrono Trigger.

“We’ll post a full list of changes here when the first patch is released. For now, be assured that we’re working very hard on adjusting, updating and supporting Chrono Trigger on Steam.

“As Chrono Trigger is going to receive patches over the coming months, we are going to extend the availability of the Limited Edition until: 5PM, April 30th BST / 9AM, April 30th PDT.”

No doubt, the best news here for many of you will be the extended availability of the Limited Edition, which comes with some neat extras and goodies. Now, if you purchase Chrono Trigger before April 30, you’ll receive the following:

An enchanting and specially edited CHRONO TRIGGER medley consisting of 5 songs: Far Off Promise, Wind Scene, Battle with Magus, Corridors of Time and Chrono Trigger.

Composer Yasunori Mitsuda’s digital liner notes.

A collection of 6 stunning wallpapers for your PC (Sizes: 1024 x 768, 1280 x 1024, 1920 x 1080, 2560 x 1600).

We’ll keep you guys updated as the game comes along. Chrono Trigger’s fan-base has been relentlessly vocal about what needs to change with this release, so we have good faith in Square Enix to listen and implement those changes. Stay tuned.