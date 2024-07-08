Cities: Skylines 2 Hit With Indefinite Delay on Consoles

Publisher Paradox Interactive has announced that its console versions of Cities: Skylines 2 will now be arriving far later than anticipated. Near the end of 2023, the sequel to Cities: Skylines was let loose on PC. Initially, the game ran into quite a few issues on the platform, which led to Paradox prioritizing fixes for this version of Skylines 2. As a result, the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S editions of the title have continued to be pushed back in favor of the PC version being focused upon. Unfortunately, this trend is now continuing further with Paradox no delaying the console iterations of Cities: Skylines 2 further.

In a message shared on Paradox’s official forums, the publisher informed prospective players that Cities: Skylines 2 has been delayed indefinitely on consoles. The reason for this move is that Paradox says it has yet to hit the stability and performance targets for the game on these platforms. As a result, Cities: Skylines 2 will now remain without even a broad launch window until these problems can be figured out.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Unfortunately, we have not yet met the stability and performance targets we set for the console release,” Paradox wrote in its message. “Without a Release Candidate (RC), we are now unable to meet an October release window. While we are making slow but steady progress, there are still unresolved issues impacting the game in ways that harm the player experience we want to deliver. We expect to receive a new RC, which will undergo a thorough review in August. This evaluation will determine whether we can begin the submission process and provide a solid release date, or if further issues need to be addressed. We understand this is disappointing, and it’s not what we had hoped for either. However, we are committed to keeping you informed throughout this development process, even if the updates aren’t always what we’d like. Thank you for your understanding and support.”

As Paradox mentioned, Cities: Skylines 2 was previously intended to launch on PlayStation and Xbox in October 2024. With this month now no longer being feasible, it seems like Cities: Skylines 2 is in danger of slipping out of 2024 altogether. Whether or not this ends up coming to pass isn’t yet known, but hopefully, we’ll have more concrete info on the release of Cities: Skylines 2 in the months ahead.