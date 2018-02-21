Cities: Skylines Receives Mod Support With Latest Xbox One Update

When Fallout 4 and Skyrim mods came to consoles, both PlayStation 4 and Xbox One fans couldn’t be happier to experience some of what PC gamers have access to. Mods aren’t necessary for a gaming experience, but they do provide more individual personality as well as incentive for replayability. There are a lot of reasons to enjoy the use of in-game modification and now fans of Cities: Skylines on Xbox One can get in on the action as well!

Paradox Interactive has officially announced that they, alongside Tantalus Media, are adding mod support with their upcoming free update:

“Mod content is one of the core features that Paradox fans have come to expect from our games, and we’ve always valued our users’ creativity as one of the best parts of our community. We’ve been working together with Tantalus to see if there was a way to bring mods to our console players that was as enjoyable as it has been on other platforms, and with help from the Xbox team, we’re ready to let our fans give mods a try in Cities: Skylines. If things keep going well, we’re eager to see which mods may appear in the future as we keep testing and working on this content!”

In addition to mod support, Paradox is also getting ready for another launch for their upcoming Content Creator Pack:

“To celebrate this addition, Paradox is also preparing to release the Content Creator Pack next month on March 6, 2018. This pack, also included as part of the Season Pass and the Premium Edition on both Xbox One and PlayStation®4, will add a series of new buildings designed by two of Cities’ most talented modelers. Including a series of unique structures, service buildings, and new residential & commercial styles, the Content Creator Pack will allow players to spruce up their cities with Art Deco architecture and technological marvels.”

The latest update to hit the Xbox One edition of this title is slated for a March 6th release date, with the Content Creator Pack also arriving on the PlayStation 4. Mod support for Xbox One users is available as of today!