Civilization VI Is Coming to the PlayStation 4

Fans of the strategic Civilization series where players rewrite history with their battles against other nations will be happy to hear that Civilization VI is finally coming to the PlayStation 4. Sony announced the release of the latest game from Sid Meier during its State of Play stream where it gave updates on all the biggest upcoming PlayStation 4 games. The Civilization game that’s already on the Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch will come to Sony’s console on November 22nd along with various scenario packs.

The trailer for Civilization VI was released during the State of Play stream and can be seen above with many of the historic figures included that players will recognize from the other platform versions of the game. A special expansion bundle will include the “Rise & Fall” and “Gathering Storm” expansions and is sold separately from the main game.

“Originally created by legendary game designer Sid Meier, Civilization is a turn-based strategy game in which you attempt to build an empire to stand the test of time,” PlayStation’s trailer said about the game that’s beloved by Civilization fans. “Explore a new land, research technology, conquer your enemies, and go head-to-head with history’s most renowned leaders as you attempt to build the greatest civilization the world has ever known.”

Along with the Nubia Civilization & Scenario Pack and the Khmer and Indonesia Civilization & Scenario Pack, Sony confirmed that the following content will also be included in the game.

Civilization VI Content

Vikings Scenario Pack

Poland Civilization & Scenario Pack

Australia Civilization & Scenario Pack

Persia and Macedon Civilization & Scenario Pack

The latest Civilization game releasing on the PlayStation 4 was one of several big announcements which was shared during the State of Play event. Headlining the stream was the release date for The Last of Us Part II which was revealed in a trailer that finally gave us a look at Joel, the protagonist from the first game who’s returning in the sequel alongside Ellie.

Civilization VI will release for the PlayStation 4 on November 22nd.