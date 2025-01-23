Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Gets Release Date & New Gameplay Trailer

Sandfall Interactive stunned viewers when it showcased Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. The beautiful RPG instantly captured the community’s attention with its unique art style and engaging combat. Interest was further compounded when fans learned of its stellar voice cast, including the acclaimed Ben Starr. Xbox has been keen to show off the game any chance it gets, and the Xbox Developer Direct in January 2025 is no exception. Fans were excited to get a look at brand-new gameplay and learn more about the game, especially information regarding the story, characters, and of course, the most important, a release date for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 which will see the game out on Xbox consoles and PCs on April 24th..

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is a turn-based RPG with stunning graphics and fast-paced reactive real-time mechanics. Previous trailers have given glimpses of the gameplay and world, and information regarding the story is readily available, though the Xbox Developer Direct has shown the most in-depth look yet.

Check out the latest trailer for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 from the 2025 Xbox Developer Direct below.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 focuses on three core elements: a story with emotion, innovative gameplay, and a beautiful world with originality. It explores a theme of overcoming an existential threat, the slumbering Paintress, while characters are struggling with their flaws, loss, and grief. Players will enjoy a thrilling and haunting experience in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, which is shaping up to be something special.

Each character can be customized in their appearance and playstyle and has a unique mechanic. Each character has over 20 unique skills and over 100 passives, giving players numerous options for builds. With multiple characters to encounter, the story will expand as players learn more about the world and master the combat.

Despite its prominence and advertising from Xbox, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is planned to be released on PC and PlayStation 5 as well. The title is the debut title from Sandfall Interactive and promises to make a splash within the RPG community. It takes inspiration from classic JRPGs and puts a modern spin on it. Be sure to check out Clair Obscure: Expedition 33 when it launches on April 24th for $49.99. It will also be available day one on Game Pass.