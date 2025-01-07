10 RPG Games to Look Forward to in 2025

RPGs have been a staple gaming genre for a long time. In fact, some of the best video games ever made have been of that ilk, from Skyrim to Persona 5. With 2025 now in full swing, there are plenty of new and exciting RPGs on their way. From uncharted lands to returning battlegrounds, fans will be taken on quite the adventure. Plus, with a variety of RPG styles like turn-based, classic, and modernized, there’s something for everyone to enjoy and get lost in.

2025 comes after a stunning year for the genre. Titles like Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, Dragon’s Dogma 2, and Metaphor: ReFantazio dominated the award circuits and won fans and non-fans alike. While there are likely some titles to be announced this year, we can safely say that these 10 are more than deserving of your attention if you enjoy RPGs.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II

Releasing February 4th, 2025 for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

Hear ye, hear ye! One of 2018’s most underrated first-person RPGs is making a grand return with Kingdom Come: Deliverance II. Crafted by the Czech developer Warhorse Studios, the game is set to be bigger, better, and bolder in many ways, from new open-worlds, double the playtime, and new weapons like the crossbow. The 1500s-set sequel again follows Henry, the son of a slain blacksmith, who’s caught up in the middle of a civil war against the Holy Roman Empire. The original was known for its’ historically accurate representation of the Middle Ages, as well as the in-depth systems like realistic hunger/sleep mechanics and NPC behaviors. If old-school RPGs are your thing, Deliverance II promises an experience unlike any other.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows

Releasing February 14th, 2025 for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

The long-awaited Japan-set Assassin’s Creed is here. While it was originally scheduled for last November, Assassin’s Creed Shadows will finally let you live out the samurai and ninja lifestyle in feudal Japan. With dual protagonists (the stealth-centric shinobi Naoe and the action-centric samurai Yasuke), players will continue the fight between the Brotherhood and the Templars while bringing peace to the war-torn streets. The game will take more notes from Assassin’s Creed Origins with its’ RPG-style loot systems and skill trees, differing from the recent Assassin’s Creed Mirage. There’s a lot of promise with Shadows so all eyes are on it when it releases in February.

Avowed

Releasing February 18th, 2025 for PC and Xbox Series X|S.

When it comes to recreating old-school first-person RPGs, Obsidian Entertainment, an Xbox first-party studio, has been nailing it. From Fallout: New Vegas to The Outer Worlds, the team finally get to delve back into fantasy in their signature style with Avowed. Set in Pillars of Eternity’s Eotra, you’ll play as an Ardyr Empire envoy tasked with stopping a mysterious plague in the vast Living Lands. Within Avowed, you can cast powerful spells, aid those in need, fight dangerous enemies, meet new travel companions, and explore a bright yet perilous open-world. From what we’ve seen so far, it looks like it has the potential to fill the ever-gaping Skyrim hole until Elder Scrolls VI comes out.

Monster Hunter Wilds

Releasing February 28th, 2025 for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

While it is more of an action title, Monster Hunter Wilds is still a true blue RPG in the more modern sense. Taking place in the open Forbidden Lands, you’ll assume the role of a Hunter, a monster-hunting warrior. With a variety of weapons and playstyles, you and three other friends can hunt or capture some of the landscape’s fearsome foes like the White Wraith Arkveld or the Leviathan Uth Duna. Many flock to the acclaimed titles for their endless playability and incredible monster designs and Wilds seems to have bumped it up to 11. Given the previous entry, Monster Hunter World, received multiple Game of the Year nominations, fans may be in for a feast fit for the Calicos.

Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition

Releasing March 20th, 2025 for Nintendo Switch.

After 10 years, we finally return to New Los Angeles. Remastered for the Nintendo Switch, Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition takes the journey to the current-gen, last releasing on the Wii U. Narrative-wise, it follows a customizable survivor who, after joining the organization BLADE, looks to defend the city’s residents and explore the world of Mira. With gameplay, it takes on more of a tactical RPG style with commands and quick-time events. Still, you’ll have access to powerful mechs, called Skells, to fly around, drive, and annihilate enemies with. The Xenoblade series has had a resurgence thanks to Xenoblade Chronicles 2 and 3 (plus Shulk and Pyra/Mythra in Smash Bros.), so X’s comeback is one fans and non-fans should keep on their radar, especially with new story content being added.

Elden Ring Nightreign

Releasing TBA 2025 for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S, Playtests in February.

Another journey awaits, Tarnished. A spin-off from Elden Ring, Nightreign is a standalone entry with a multiplayer and roguelike twist. In groups of three or solo, you’ll take down tough bosses in an ever-shrinking open-world as you prepare for the final battle. The classic soulsbourne gameplay is back, matching you and your friends up against fiercesome foes that require tact and timing. Due to it being a smaller title, there won’t be any summons or messages and will boast a quicker runtime. Though, unlike Shadow of the Erdtree, you can play the game without needing Elden Ring. Playtests for Nightreign start in February, so if you’re eager to get back to Limgrave, hop onto it on January 10th.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Releasing TBA 2025 for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

The impact of modern-day Persona has brought about its first follower with Sandfall Interactive’s Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. While the turn-based gameplay is super familiar to those who’ve played old-school Final Fantasy or Persona, the story and setting couldn’t be any different. You, in a Bella Époque-style France, play as multiple crew members on an expedition to destroy the Paintress, who kills those of a certain age once that number is painted. While Clair Obscur has some stylistic choices like it’s apocalyptic tone, it’s looks like a Hollywood film, graphics and even cast, like Charlie Cox (Daredevil) and Andy Serkis (The Lord of the Rings). With ATLUS and Square Enix currently without a contender this year, we may see a new titan emerge.

Exodus

Releasing TBA 2025 for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

When it comes to space games, the Mass Effect series still holds the title. So, when past developers of said series come together and create their own, we listen. Exodus, done by Wizards of the Coast and Archetype Entertainment, looks to capture lightning in a bottle, just with time dilation and Matthew McConaughey. The story follows multiple space travelers as they try to save an ancient civilization through time travel. It looks incredibly ambitious and, by the many videos out for it’s narrative, very deep with lore. As Mass Effect fans (like myself) bide our time until Mass Effect 4, Exodus could be the perfect title to get lost in deep space with.

Fable

Releasing TBA 2025 for PC and Xbox Series X|S.

Story has long since been a staple of good RPGs. Crafting one of your own volition, which difficult, always feels rewarding and adds layers to the gameplay. While not the first to do it, the Fable series set a high bar for crafting adventures your way. Now, Playground Games is rebooting the iconic Xbox franchise with the aptly-titled Fable, which, from its looks, will capture the charm and fantasy it was known for. Following a new hero of Albion, you’ll explore the lush world, live whatever life you want, and engage in intense fights with fearsome creatures. Good and evil are both viable routes to go down, so stay your course and see it through to become who you want to be. Xbox players, Fable is shaping to be a title you do not want to miss out on.

The Outer Worlds 2

Releasing TBA 2025 for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

Whenever an RPG gets a sequel, it always feel like a make-or-break moment in that it could lead to a series or lead to oblivion. However, none seem more promising than The Outer Worlds 2, also developed by Avowed’s Obsidian Entertainment. Returning to the commercialistic space systems of the original, players are tasked with investigating strange rifts that could destroy everything in the already-wartorn colony. New companions, inventive weapons, and crucial choices for the narrative are added on top of the brand-new space system of Arcadia. Of course, the on-brand humor is still very much intact, as well as the flavorful first-person shooter gameplay. Like Monster Hunter, its predecessor was nominated for multiple Game of the Year awards, so if it matches that at all, RPG fans may have it made in the stars.