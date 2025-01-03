10 Xbox Game Pass Games That Can’t Come Soon Enough in 2025

2025 is shaping up to be a huge year for Xbox Game Pass subscribers. From blood-soaked rampages in the Dark Ages, fantastical adventures in Albion, and youthful memories in the 1990s, there’s something for everyone. As is the case with pretty much every month, these Xbox Game Pass games should be revealed in two waves each month with all of Xbox’s first-party games and many third-party games added.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While many of those to-be-added games are unknown, there are some that we already know are coming this year barring any delays. With that in mind, these 10 future Xbox Game Pass titles are some that, if we could, we play immediately and likely never leave the house again.

Avowed (February 18th)

Obsidian is returning to Pillars of Eternity’s Eora for their new first-person action RPG, Avowed. You’ll play as an envoy from the Ardyr Empire who is tasked to stop a mysterious plague in vast Living Lands. Within Avowed, you’ll be able to cast powerful spells, meet new companions, and explore in a bright yet dangerous world. The gameplay has been quite promising, showcasing a colorful palate and a Skyrim-esque battle system that Elder Scrolls fans will find comfort with. The title, which was delayed from 2024 to this year, is prime to be a huge game for Game Pass members to dive into, much like Starfield was.

Atomfall (March 21st)

Inspired by Fallout: New Vegas, Rebellion’s Atomfall is shaping up to be a rather unique take on apocalypse settings. The game takes place in an alternate version of the 1960s where nuclear disasters make Northern England a radioactive wasteland. As a survivor, you’ll go up against robots, cult members, and monsters with an assortment of weapons and your survival skills. Gunplay should be quite engaging, considering the team crafted the incredibly detailed Sniper Elite franchise, whose latest two entries are and will be on Game Pass (Sniper Elite 5 and Sniper Elite: Resistance). Overall, fans of post-apocalyptic tales like S.T.A.L.K.E.R and Fallout should be eager to venture into England come March.

Call of Duty 2025 (TBA 2025)

Call of Duty may return to the Mason family in 2025.

While details are sparse with what this entry will entail (and who’s developing it), the newest Call of Duty is guaranteed to be huge for Game Pass. The massive success of the franchise of the service, especially Black Ops 6, makes the hype for the newest one much more palpable. In regards to what it may be, rumors have been a bit all over, with many saying it’s either Modern Warfare 4 or a sequel to Black Ops 2, both using Omni-movement. Whatever it may be, its triple-hitting multiplayer, campaign, and zombies mode have proven time and time again that Call of Duty isn’t going anywhere.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (TBA 2025)

Out of the many games in Xbox Games Showcase 2024, none made more of a splash with gamers than Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, a realistic turn-based RPG inspired by Persona and Final Fantasy. With an all-star cast like Daredevil’s Charlie Cox, Lord of the Rings’ Andy Serkis, and Final Fantasy XVI’s Ben Starr, players will go face to face with the Paintress, a god-like figure who kills every one of a certain age when the number is painted. The moment-to-moment gameplay and music looks and sound incredible, especially for a first-time project for Sandfall Interactive. Still, it would serve you well to keep Clair Obscur on your radar, as it may be the sleeper hit of the year.

Doom The Dark Ages (TBA 2025)

To say that there is hype around the next Doomis an understatement. The third in the remake series, The Dark Ages literally takes players…to the Dark Ages, albeit technologically advanced. As the glorious Doom Slayer, you’ll do what you do best – slaying demons – while saving the kingdom from their grasp. While it is a prequel to 2018’s Doom, fans will have all new ways to pummel and utterly annihilate the hordes of Demons with new weapons like a bone-grinding gun and a literal chainsaw shield. The past two titles received multiple accolades and, if it ups the ante on those, we are in for a bloody good time.

Fable (TBA 2025)

Storytelling games can be found pretty much everywhere on Game Pass. Yet, nothing really came close to one of the most coveted to do it: Fable. The fantasy settings, branching narratives, and in-depth gameplay were hallmarks of the original Xbox and Xbox 360 consoles. Now, for the new generation, we now embark on a new tale, which, from what we’ve seen so far, looks to be a fun one. With Forza Horizon’s Playground Games at the helm, the beautiful graphics will accompany the journey of a new hero of Albion set on saving the kingdom from evil. If the originals are anything to go by, Fable may very well be a can’t-miss game that demands to be played ASAP.

Mixtape (TBA 2025)

Indie titles can be some of the most creative and innovative games if it hits the right notes. With Mixtape, it aims to capture the youthful spirit of the 90s’ through one of it’s most defining features: music. Set to the beats of Iggy Pop, Smashing Pumpkins, DEVO, and more, you’ll witness the lives and final adventure of three teens heading to their last party before going their separate ways. Crafted by the BAFTA-winning Beethoven & Dinosaur (The Artful Escape), Mixtape is sure to be a nostalgic and emotional rollercoaster ride with a dash of teenage delinquency.

South of Midnight (TBA 2025)

A stop-motion style magical action adventure in a gothic Deep South? Where do I sign up? Luckily, Xbox Game Pass members will be able to play South of Midnight, done by We Happy Few’s Compulsion Games. You play as Hazel, a lost Weaver who aims to mend broken spirits while finding her mother in a mysterious Southern Gothic world. The Xbox Games Showcase trailer showed off a ton of cool action gameplay alongside the incredibly done cutscenes. It does seem poised to be Xbox’s flagship title, being a completely new IP from a very promising studio. When it launches, South of Midnight is sure to be the talk of the bayou and one we want to dive right into.

The Outer Worlds 2 (TBA 2025)

Despite Avowed on this list, Obsidian has another game lined up for the year that is sure to be a Game Pass hit: The Outer Worlds 2. A sequel to the hilarious original 2019 game, the title will return fans to the overcommercialized space systems, now set in Arcadia. As an EDA agent, you’re tasked to investigate rifts that, amidst an ongoing faction war, could destroy everything in the colony. With new companions, weapons, and choices to influence the narrative, we can expect a lot of laughs, charm, and a story that’s literally out of this world.

33 Immortals (TBA 2025)

Created by the team behind the beautiful Spiritfarer, Thunder Lotus Games returns to its action-oriented roots with top-down roguelike multiplayer gameplay with 33 Immortals. You and 32 other players will embark on raids in teams of six as you get revenge on the God that banished them to Purgatory. With different classes to choose from (like ranged and support), there’s a lot of room to experiment and collaborate. Multiplayer titles can be huge hits and 33 Immortals may very well be one of them and one we can’t wait to try out.