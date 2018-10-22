These Classic Nintendo Style Nintendo Switch Game Cases Are Must Owns

The Nintendo Switch is a very cool system, and one jam-packed with games. But the actual cartridges themselves are rather tiny and easy to lose, and although their game cases make it easy to keep them stored, they just don’t have the pizzazz that some gamers are looking for. Fortunately, Etsy has you covered with some custom game cases you don’t want to miss.

One store, called DorkUsOnEtsy, is offering up some nostalgic Super Nintendo-style cases that no fan should miss. Going for $11.99 apiece (plus shipping), the cases feature art style from each of their respective Nintendo Switch games, including Super Mario Odyssey, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, ARMS and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The cases themselves are fashioned like a SNES cartridge, but you can slide them open, where a slot that holds your Nintendo Switch cartridge is showcased. You can keep your game secure in there, then, when you’re done playing it, put it back on the shelf and show it off in the SNES case for all to see. Heck, you might just make some friends jealous…or leave them wondering if Super Mario Odyssey came out for the Super Nintendo. (Note: it did not.)

If that’s not your speed, there’s another store offering some old-school Switch case goodness. The store SayBobby has cases available that resemble small Nintendo 8-bit style cartridges, going for $6 plus shipping. That’s a pretty good deal, considering that they look and feel like miniature cartridges (not actual size, but still cool), and also have cover art for a number of Switch releases. These include The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, ARMS, Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers, Super Mario Odyssey and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

The cases feature bold print so you can show them off in a convenient collection-style manner, and snap open with ease so you can get your game out and get to playing.

No matter which route you take, you’ll find these to be retro-based fun. But we’re definitely collecting the SNES ones, mainly because, well, they just look good on our shelf!