Classic Turn-Based Fantasy RPG Is Finally Getting a Sequel After 20 Years

Plenty of exciting new RPG games come out every year, with 2025 being no exception. Yet some gamers can’t help but look back fondly on classic, retro RPGs and the elements modern RPGs left behind. Thankfully, plenty of longstanding MMORPGs are still around to deliver that dose of nostalgia, including 2004’s web-based Fallen Sword. This classic MMORPG has been delivering old-school dungeon-crawling vibes in a free-to-play format for over 20 years. And now, it’s finally getting a sequel.

On December 17th, Hunted Cow Games surprised RPG fans everywhere by unveiling Fallen Sword 2. The game is set to launch in Q3 2026, in preparation for the franchise’s 20th anniversary. It’s already up on Steam, proving that the sequel will be a bit different from the entirely web-based Fallen Sword we started with. Here’s what we know so far.

Fallen Sword 2 Will Usher In a New Era for the Fallen Sword Franchise

Image courtesy of Hunted Cow

In its original browser-based form, Fallen Sword remains fairly popular even to this day. It continues to receive regular updates and maintains a steady community. In 2021, the game made its way to mobile as well, with cross-platform play giving fans another way to engage with the classic MMORPG. But even as the original game’s legacy continues, there’s no denying that some elements of the game are starting to get a bit dated. That makes it pretty exciting to see Hunted Cow planning for a new installment in the Fallen Sword franchise.

According to Hunted Cow’s announcement on Steam, Fallen Sword 2 will be a spiritual successor to the original game. It is set in the world of Erildath, but will deliver a brand-new adventure. The game will also feature modern gameplay and updated visuals, but without losing the classic retro RPG charm so many Fallen Sword fans love. This includes turn-based combat, heroic classes, and guild-based battles against Titans.

Like the original, Fallen Sword 2 will be a free-to-play MMORPG with retro-inspired dungeon-crawling goodness. For now, that’s about all we know about the newly announced sequel.

Hunted Cow Confirms Fallen Sword Isn’t Going Anywhere Alongside Sequel Announcement

Image courtesy of Hunted Cow

For those who’ve got years in Fallen Sword, you may be worried this news means the original game is going offline. Thankfully, I’ve got good news on that front: the original MMORPG isn’t going anywhere. Fallen Sword 2 is planned to be an addition to expand your options for exploring Erildath, not a replacement. Players who want to make sure their character name lives on their next adventure can even go ahead and reserve their Fallen Sword username in Fallen Sword 2.

The exact release date for Fallen Sword 2 is yet to be announced. However, players who Wishlist the upcoming sequel on Steam will receive exclusive in-game rewards in both the original Fallen Sword and Fallen Sword 2. So if you’re eager for your next adventure, be sure to Wishlist Fallen Sword 2 on Steam.

Did you ever play Fallen Sword? Are you excited to see it get a sequel? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!