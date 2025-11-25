Classic 1997 MMORPG Just Got a Major Free Update and New Quests

When people think of long-running MMORPGs, World of Warcraft is often front of mind. However, it’s not the only early online game that has stood the test of time. In fact, the longstanding MMORPG Tibia actually predates WoW by 7 years. This game arrived on the scene in 1997 and, believe it or not, still gets updated on a regular basis. The game’s most recent major update just arrived, giving gamers a reason to return to the fantasy world once again.

Tibia is a medieval fantasy MMORPG that’s been running since its debut in 1997. It has been free-to-play since its inception, but with a premium account option introduced back in 2001. Though the game is over 25 years old, it still gets 2 major updates per year, along with smaller bug fix patches as needed. Earlier this year, Tibia announced it would be getting its first new class in years. Now, we have details on the Winter 2025 update with even more new content for players to enjoy.

Twice a year, Tibia gets a major content update to keep things fresh. And with 20+ years’ worth of story, there’s still new lore to uncover as the game continues to introduce new sagas. The latest free update will conclude the ongoing story of the Etzel family with its Order of the Stag questline. To see everything new in this latest Tibia update, you can check out the Winter Update 2025 trailer below:

As you can see, this season is bringing plenty to the classic MMORPG. There will be new areas for players to explore and new monsters to contend with. We’ve got all the fantasy classics here, with a Necromancer disturbing the dragons themselves. Along with the new main quests, Tibia is introducing its own version of side quests with this major update. Players can now take on Bounty Tasks and Weekly tasks to earn additional rewards, all managed via the Task Board. If you’re a side quest lover like me, this is an especially appealing new feature with this free update.

There will also be new weapons and equipment for players to unlock as they take on the new quests. Along with the items, there are some UI tweaks to make combat run more smoothly. This includes the addition of a multi-action button to help players stack actions in battle, along with streamlined visuals for Spells to add spell effect clarity.

If you’ve never played Tibia before or haven’t thought about the game in years, now might be the time to check it out. It’s free-to-play and, thanks to the pixel art graphics, doesn’t look as dated as you might expect for a game that released in 1997. And with ongoing updates like this one, it’s clearly still going to keep getting new content for fans to explore.

Tibia is free-to-play on PC and can be downloaded from the game’s official website or via the Epic Games store.

Have you played Tibia?