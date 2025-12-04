New RPG Inspired By Classic Game Boy Color Games Sets Early 2026 Release Date

It’s been quite some time since the Game Boy Color released back in 1998. Yet for many of us, Nintendo’s Game Boy consoles were a core part of our journey to falling in love with games. The Game Boy Color in particular inspires a great deal of nostalgia, and it lives on in the retro market in a surprising way. Along with revisiting old classics, some developers still put out new games that are compatible with the retro system. That’s the case with an upcoming RPG from the studio that helped bring back Backyard Baseball.

Mega Cat Studios is an indie studio with an emphasis on retro games. The team has worked on reboots for a number of popular classic franchises, including Backyard Baseball, while also creating new games with a nostalgia-infused retro vibe. Now, Mega Cat Studios, along with debut indie dev Exquisite Laundry Pet, have officially set the release date for their next retro RPG, Gumball in Trick-or-Treat Land. The game will release for Steam and Game Boy Color on February 19th, 2026.

New 8-Bit RPG Gumball in Trick-or-Treat Land Arrives in February 2026

Image courtesy of Exquisite Laundry Pet and Mega Cat Studios

Gumball in Trick-or-Treat Land is a turn-based RPG inspired by classic Game Boy Color games. It’s the debut title from the indie team at Exquisite Laundry Pet. The game takes players on a journey through a Halloween-themed world, where they will battle monsters and unlock new magical abilities. As the title suggests, you play as a Gumball on a journey to find your way back home. Like any good classic RPG, there will be puzzles to solve along the way, not to mention plenty of nostalgic 8-bit visuals.

To celebrate the game’s official release date announcement, Mega Cat Studios has dropped a brand new trailer. This latest look at the game shows off the game’s retro-inspired art and gameplay, and the music alone will take you right back to your Game Boy Color days. To get a taste for this brand-new retro-inspired RPG, you can check out the new release date announcement trailer below:

If those classic turn-based RPG vibes have piqued your interest, there’s not too long to wait. Gumball in Trick-or-Treat Land is set to release on February 19th, 2026. It will be available digitally via Steam, where you can wishlist the game now. Or if you’re a retro game enthusiast, you can get a physical cartridge for the Game Boy Color and experience the game in true throwback form.

Gumball in Trick-or-Treat Land may not be out until February, but the game does have a playable free demo on Steam. So if you’re curious to see if the old-school vibes really deliver, you can check out a 2-hour sample of the PC gameplay now. The full game will release for PC via Steam and Game Boy Color on February 19th. As of now, the price has not been confirmed.

