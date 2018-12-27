Cliff Bleszinski Announces His Shift From Video Games To Broadway

At one point in time, Cliff Bleszinski was responsible for some of the biggest franchises in the industry, including Gears of War. But since that time, his success streak hasn’t been so hot, with the closure of Boss Key Studios and the failure of the multiplayer game LawBreakers. Soooo, what’s next? Since he’s retired from video games, how about…Broadway?

No, we’re not going to see “The Life of Cliffy B” in musical form or anything like that (though we’d totally see that for the Jazz Jackrabbit number). Instead, Bleszinski is serving as co-producer on a show that’s completely separated from video games.

Bleszinski made the news official on Twitter earlier today, announcing that he’s co-producing the show Hadestown, with its 2019 tickets going on sale today. You can see a trailer for the show below in his tweet.

NEWS! I’m officially co-producing this show. That’s my next gig! (Crazy, eh?!) It’s on Spotify, give it a go. It’s fantastic! //t.co/Ew7Tr1QsHA — Cliff Bleszinski (@therealcliffyb) December 26, 2018

He’s already anticipated reactions from fans and gaming press alike, with follow-up tweets that read, “Gaming news gonna be like WTF” with a laughing face, followed by “I can’t get it out of my head lol.”

But fans have been gracious with their responses, as you can see below:

Some of Cliff’s may be scratching their heads over this one; but, hey, considering the rough run he has had in gaming as of late, it doesn’t hurt to start 2019 off fresh. And with a great show to boot.

We certainly wish him the best of luck in his new venture!