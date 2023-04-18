Former Gears of War Lead Cliff Bleszinski Announces First Comic Book

Cliff Bleszinski, the former lead designer on the Gears of War games who's often credited with creating and shaping the series, announced this week his first comic book venture. He's writing a series called Scrapper, a six-issue sci-fi series focused on a dog of the same name who rebels against the controlling forces of a post-apocalyptic city. Joining Bleszinski in his comic writing debut is co-writer Alex de Campi and artist Sandy Jarrell with Scrapper set to be published by Image Comics. The first of these issues will be released on July 19th, and we've already gotten to see some of the story via some early previews and cover reveals.

You can check out a first look at Scrapper below to get an idea of the style and tone it boasts. Described in a press release as a story that blends Pride of Baghdad and Blade Runner, Bleszinski said in a prepared statement that the comic is a "deeply personal work" born from his own experiences.

"As a lifelong fan of comics it's an honor to actually create one with Alex," Bleszinski said. "Scrapper comes from the heart; first, the loss of my Aussie Teddy and then finding puppy love again with our Pomsky Lady. I truly hope everyone enjoys this deeply personal work."

Co-writer de Campi who's worked on stories like Dracula, Motherf**ker in the past offered similar comments to say that this story is one for pet owners or the ever-growing number of people invested in petting dogs in games.

"It's been a joy to get back to full-bore, edge-of-your seat action writing in a monthly comic, even more so when I get to base it around such a wonderful cast of urban animals as we've created in Scrapper," said de Campi. "If you have pets you love, or you've ever just wanted to pet the dog in a video game, this is the book for you."

Bleszinski has talked about working on a comic book before. Best known for his work on the Gears of War games, Bleszinski also worked on other titles like the Unreal Tournament games. He founded his own studio, Boss Key Productions, which worked on games like LawBreakers and Radical Heights. Neither game is playable today, though Bleszinski did suggest just recently that we may be hearing more about LawBreakers soon.

Scrapper from Image comics will be available in comic book stores and digitally starting on July 19th.