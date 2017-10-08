Clueless Gamer Has Conan O’Brien Playing Shadow of War Alongside Kumail Nanjiani

The well-known comedic redhead Conan O’Brien returned with a new episode of his gaming segment ‘Clueless Gamer’ featuring the upcoming Middle-Earth: Shadow of War title. Like previous installments, O’Brien sits down to play a highly anticipated title before its release alongside a chosen celebrity. His guest this week was non other than Kumail Nanjiani, who also happens to voice one of the Orcs in Shadow of War known as The Agonizer.

Nanjiani has been building up quite the reputation lately in the world of video games. In addition to his recent work in the Middle-Earth franchise, he is also known for playing Director Tann in Mass Effect: Andromeda and Reggie in The Walking Dead: Season Two. Most notably however is his work on Silicon Valley, Bob’s Burgers, and Adventure Time. For this particular portion, he’s known as “He Who Hands O’Brien His Arse”.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the video above, Nanjiani can be seen showing off his skill in-game while giving interested fans a closer look at the environmentals and combat mechanics. Our red-headed comedian however seems more focused on poking fun of Nanjiani’s voice work as an Orc and the series as a whole. All in good nature, of course. Fans can even see the Orc who “haaaates Twitter.” It’s enjoyable, cute, and overall what you can expect from a Clueless Gamer segment. Plus, you can see O’Brien be taken out by a drunk Orc, and who doesn’t want to witness that at least once?

Middle-Earth: Shadow of War will be available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on October 10th.