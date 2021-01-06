CMON Reveals First Look at Teen Titans GO! Mayhem!

✖

CMON is doing something a little different with its next Kickstarter, as instead of one game they will instead be offering three games that you can either buy individually or as a set at a discount, and all three are based on fan-favorite franchises. CMON Presents: The Animation Collection will include Teen Titans GO! Mayhem!, Looney Tunes Mayhem!, and Scooby-Doo: The Board Game, and each one will feature stylish and fully painted miniatures. In fact, CMON recently revealed a preview of the Teen Titans GO! Mayhem! game ahead of the Kickstarter launch with an image of the awesome looking Robin miniature, which you can see in the image below.

Robin's pose and paint application feels like it stepped right out of the cartoon, and if he's anything to go by, we're in for a treat when it comes to all the other miniatures included in the game and the other titles alongside it.

Teen Titans GO! Mayhem! will have players competing against beloved Titans characters like Raven, Cyborg, and Starfire over items like the last slice of pizza and the best seat on the couch as well as being the first to take down a villain. The game will utilize the Mayhem! reules set that is also being used as the foundation for the Looney Tunes game, albeit with some tweaks.

As for the Scooby-Doo board game, that one will be a more cooperative affair as you and the gang try to trap and capture the monster that is terrorizing the town.

When asked about the games, Geoff Skinner, CMON’s VP of Entertainment, said, “We are beyond excited to be working on these beloved characters for the tabletop. Warner Bros. and DC have been incredible partners in making sure that each game pays due respect to the original series they are based upon and gives players the opportunity to experience these characters in all-new ways. These are truly beautifully produced games, with easy-to-learn yet deep rules sets, and I think fans, gamers, and collectors are in for a real treat.”

The CMON Presents: The Animation Collection Kickstarter kicks off on January 13th at 3 PM EST