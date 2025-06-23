Hilarious $8 Co-Op Steam Game Is Topping Sales Charts

A brand new co-op game known as Peak is topping the sales charts on Steam after going viral. There are so many good video games out there, some might even argue that there’s too many. We live in a digital age now where games don’t have to fight for shelf space at GameStop and as a result, digital storefronts are flooded with new games. Of course, not all of them are good and some of them are easy to pass on until they get discounted, but there’s still a lot of options. This has also empowered indie developers to make some really special games, with many of them leaning into the whimsical co-op genre lately.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Games like Lethal Company and REPO are prime examples of this, focusing on a horror-fused co-op adventure that is underscored by humorous possibilities. The inclusion of things like proximity chat in these games allow for some really funny organic moments that are extremely chaotic and ripe for social media views. These kinds of games have also been really successful because they are historically extremely cheap, making it easy not just for anyone to buy them, but also convince their friends to throw a few bucks at it and get a group together. It’s very smart marketing and has now led to a new sales giant on Steam.

A brand new game on Steam known as Peak is dominating the sales charts and is currently the second best selling paid game on the platform. At just $8, it’s quite a steal and is outpacing some other big games on Steam including this year’s latest and greatest titles. Peak has already sold over a million copies in its first week on the market and even broke over 100k concurrent players on Steam over the weekend. As more viral clips from Peak begin to circulate across TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube, it’s likely the game will only grow its audience and continue to see more success.

Peak is a co-op game where up to 4 players get deserted on an island and must work together to scale a mountain and traverse very obstacles. The characters are very cute and cuddly looking creatures, indicating that Peak isn’t a very serious or realistic game. The characters can scale the mountain with their bare hands, but if they lose stamina, they will comically fall and have to pick up wherever they land. Players can assist each other by extending their hands, finding rope to grab on to, and more, but the humor definitely comes out of someone nearly getting to the top and then slipping and falling to their doom. You can see an example below.

Have you played Peak? Let me know in the comments!