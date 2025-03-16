Lethal Company Creator Weighs in on R.E.P.O. After Playing the Competitor

R.E.P.O. has been available in early access for a few weeks now, and a lot of people seem happy with the game so far. Since launch, R.E.P.O. has also drawn a lot of comparisons to Lethal Company, with players noting many similarities between the 2 games. Lethal Company developer Zeekerss has now played R.E.P.O. for himself, and taken to social media to share his thoughts on the competitor. It’s all done in very good taste, and it seems Zeekerss genuinely likes the game. While he did share some critiques, it’s all constructive criticism, rather than an attempt to drag down the competition.

“REPO is fun. At first I thought I didn’t like it since I felt so slow (and voice chat range is too small!) But everyone in the group working together to move a grand piano through a cramped old mansion without scraping it–that is like the most funny objective for a horror game,” the developer wrote in a post on X/Twitter.

gameplay in lethal company is very similar to r.e.p.o.

The developer went on to say that “the levels with vast open space don’t suit the game’s design very well (similarly to Phasmophobia); it shines most in the cramped mansion layout.” He then noted that “there also needs to be an in-game way to learn about how enemies work,” after one fan complained about enemies being too quiet. Zeekerss has said that he may share more thoughts on his Patreon, so R.E.P.O. fans that want to get a deeper dive might expect to see that at some point in the future.

Lethal Company and R.E.P.O. have some pretty big things in common. Both are horror games with a multiplayer focus, forcing players to collaborate on various tasks in order to survive. In both games, the goal is to go into various locations to extract valuable items in exchange for payment (such as the piano that Zeekerss mentioned). They do have some notable differences, however. R.E.P.O. allows for more players, and puts a bigger focus on realistic physics.

While Lethal Company has been available on Steam since 2023, R.E.P.O. is a much more recent game. It will be interesting to see if R.E.P.O. has similar longevity, and we’ll have to see how the game evolves over time. R.E.P.O. has quickly become a hit with players, but there have been a lot of games that seen huge launches, only for the excitement to fizzle out over time. That said, R.E.P.O. developer Semiwork has big plans to continue supporting the game, with a new map, quality of life improvements, and much more on the way. If the developers continue to add a steady stream of new content, R.E.P.O. could keep players invested for a long time to come.

Have you tried out R.E.P.O. in early access yet? How do you feel about the game’s similarities to Lethal Company? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!