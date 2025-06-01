Lethal Company Gets First Update in Months, Future Updates Teased

Lethal Company has gotten a brand new update and it teases big things for the future of the game. A couple of years ago, Lethal Company really exploded online thanks to the power of YouTube, Twitch, and social media. The game blew up for being an extremely unique horror game that allowed for all kinds of incredibly funny co-op moments. The terrifying game spawned a lot of very similar games about four players being forced to explore dark buildings with all kinds of monsters to chase and kill them. It sort of created a whole new subgenre for co-op horror games, but as a result, Lethal Company isn’t as popular as it was a couple of years ago.

However, Lethal Company is an extremely impressive game. It was developed by a single 21-year-old who has continued to support the game since its launch in 2023. He has also made sure the game has remained very affordable and seems to care about making games that can reach as many people as possible. His next game will be completely free on Steam and is due out later this year. Despite that, he has juggled working on Lethal Company with the development of this new game and it seems like he’s making some big progress on the beloved co-op game.

Lethal Company

In a new update on Steam, Zeekerss detailed a new Lethal Company update. It overhauls all kinds of features such as the radar, adds new ones such as a face cam for the in-game characters, a new creature, and much more. Perhaps most notably, these patch notes confirm that Zeekerss is working on a series of updates that will bring Lethal Company out of early access very soon. Whether or not that will bring any notable differences for fans remains to be seen, but it’s clear there’s a path to creating a more definitive version of Lethal Company soon. You can view the full patch notes below.

– Overhauled the radar

Added a face cam which allows you to see your fellow employees on the terminal.

Reworked the radar’s appearance, now using 2D sprites to display rooms.

Added a compass to the HUD and to the terminal; pinging your scanner makes it more visible at the bottom of the screen.

Added a line on the radar which shows the path from the currently viewed player to the exit.

Added contour lines to represent terrain outdoors

This should bring the radar up to the visual standard of the rest of the game and make it easier to make a difference as the computer guy.

– Added new furniture

Fridge

Sofa chair

Dog house

Microwave

Electric Chair

Some of these you can sit on or store scrap inside!

– Added a new outdoor daytime creature, the Giant Sapsucker (which is common to Vow)

– Reworked the mansion interior

Added about 8 new rooms/hallways with lots of interactable objects for scrap to hide inside.

Added cabinets which can spawn in the hallways.

Shrunk the vertical size of many rooms/hallways in the to a more accurate scale.

Overhauled the logic used to generate the layouts.

Now the mansion should be more interesting to explore, and has more opportunities to loop back in on itself and create non-linear layouts.

– Added a new log from Sigurd: “Team Synergy”

I am planning to rework the way Sigurd’s logs are found so that they will appear like rare scrap in the interiors. For now, this one is in Artifice.

Reinforced materials. It can now withstand knocking into many, many trees and rocks.

The Company Cruiser now passively tries to set itself upright.

There is now a tiny boost when pressing down the pedal after changing gears.

– Various minor bug fixes

This is the first of a series of several updates in which I’ll be reworking or adding rooms to each interior, as well as adding new creatures, leading up to the update that takes the game out of Early Access. I hope you enjoy the changes here!