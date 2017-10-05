CoD WWII Hackers Beware, Sledgehammer Makes Cheating Issue “Top Priority”

Earlier this week we reported that even though the beta period for Call of Duty WWII is short, it has already been invested with Hackers taking advantage of aimbots for an massively unfair advantage. Hundreds of players took to Reddit to show proof of in-game cheating and none of them were happy at the blatant use of third party help. Luckily, the game is still in beta stage and the correct changes can be made. Sledgehammer immediately responded to the complaints to assure fans that this is a priority for them and that they want the experience to be enjoyable with fair play.

The beta itself was pretty enjoyable, I got in a little on the PC action, but for many that wasn’t the case. Luckily, the team is on it and is already implementing changes to make cheating less accessible while making the game itself a more evened out experience:

“Sadly, there are always those who aim to spoil the fun, even in a beta. We have yet to deploy the suite of anti-cheat/hacking technology we will use when the full PC game is live. We take a level playing field extremely serious and will monitor and react to this as a top priority on an ongoing basis.”

In addition to this additional pair of eyes, there are a few other changes being implemented:

Scroll bars on options that scroll.

Allow numerical entry to mouse and controller sensitivity options (in addition to slider).

Streamline the exit of the game.

Clearly indicate being in Party status in UI.

Making the resolution options more clear and consistent.

Video option video memory indicator.

Warnings about video memory over-commitment.

Option to bind lean left/right keys in multiplayer.

And a number of smaller issues that we’re tracking, which we’ll update in future patch notes.

Though mostly the beta was enjoyable, I loved the loadouts and the maps were interesting, I did run into an aimbot issue. Thankfully it was only once but it was painfully obvious the assist. Though most PC players are used to this by now, it’s still an issue that is unnecessarily frustrating, especially in a competitive environment. Hopefully the crew at Sledgehammer honors their word and is able to put a stop to most of the cheating efforts.

Call of Duty World War II will be available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on November 3rd.