Code Vein Is Getting 3 DLCs in Early 2020

Code Vein players who’ve already beaten the game’s story and perhaps started over to do it all again with an entirely different character will have some new story content to look forward to in 2020. Bandai Namco revealed this week that early 2020 will bring three different DLCs that’ll all be included in the game’s season pass, though they don’t have names just yet. These DLCs will follow a free update that’s scheduled to release in December.

A roadmap from Bandai Namco shared the information about the three DLCs and when they’d be released. This roadmap lacks specifics which is unfortunate for players who were hoping to have a better idea of when the content will release, but at least the DLCs are grouped together in a relatively tight timeframe. They’ll all be out some time in early 2020, so players should have access to all of them within the first few months of the year so long as they have the season pass.

The limited details about the new DLCs indicated that bosses and blood codes would be two of the highlights of the content along with more weapons for players to experiment with.

The world of CODE VEIN is about to get bigger… #CODEVEIN DLC 1-3 will be released in early 2020! Players can also expect new bosses, weapons, blood codes and more. A separate free update is also scheduled for December! Get into the game today: https://t.co/ZsQW2isRRJ pic.twitter.com/M8sHFHkkU8 — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) November 22, 2019

The tweet above indicates that these DLCs will be included in the game’s season pass, though it’s unclear at this time whether players will be able to buy them separately or if they’re only available as a bundle. Code Vein’s season pass is currently priced at $24.99, though with the Black Friday deals already underway, perhaps a deal for the game and its extra content can be found somewhere. The game itself is at least on sale through PlayStation’s Black Friday deals which can be seen here.

Regardless of what’s in the three DLCs and whether players are planning on picking up the season pass or not, Code Vein owners can at least look forward to a big update planned for December. Bandai Namco hasn’t announced what’ll be included in this update yet, but expect the patch notes to be revealed before its release to detail whatever interesting features it might contain.

Our Code Vein review praised the game as one of the better Dark Souls-like titles as well as its ability to merge together that type of gameplay and an anime swagger.