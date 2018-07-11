Code Vein Delayed Until Next Year

Code Vein promises a brutal game style that has often been compared to that of the ever popular Dark Souls franchise, but with an anime twist. The latest JRPG from Bandai Namco offers a unique experience with expert character customization, an unforgiving narrative, and much, much more. Unfortunately for those truly excited for this adventure, the wait will be a little bit longer. The bright side? Bandai promises it will be worth it.

In an effort to further “refine” the game, the publisher issued the below statement to let fans know about the change of plans:

“Code Vein has received an enormous amount of positive feedback from eager fans who have received hands-on time with in-development versions of the game over the past nine months,” says Hervé Hoerdt, Vice President of Marketing and Digital at Bandai Namco Europe. “Armed with knowledge of how well the game has already been received, we made the decision to postpone the release of Code Vein to further refine its gameplay in an effort to exceed the expectations fans already have of the title. It was a difficult decision to make, but we feel it is the correct one.”

Though the game was initially intended to be playable at Gamescon, they also added that this would no longer be the case as to not promote a not true to source title. Makes sense, but man were we excited for some more game time!

At this point and time, Code Vein does not have a specific release date other than sometime in 2019.

For more about the game:

“In the not too distant future, a mysterious disaster has brought collapse to the world as we know it. Towering skyscrapers, once symbols of prosperity, are now lifeless graves of humanity’s past pierced by the Thorns of Judgment. At the center of the destruction lies a hidden society of Revenants called Vein. This final stronghold is where the remaining few fight to survive, blessed with Gifts of power in exchange for their memories and a thirst for blood. Give into the bloodlust fully and risk becoming one of the Lost, fiendish ghouls devoid of any remaining humanity. Wandering aimlessly in search of blood, the Lost will stop at nothing to satisfy their hunger. Team up and embark on a journey to the ends of hell to unlock your past and escape your living nightmare in CODE VEIN.“