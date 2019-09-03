Code Vein Xbox One and PlayStation 4 Demo Now Available

A new demo for Bandai Namco’s Code Vein is now available on PS4 and Xbox One. Unfortunately, there isn’t a demo version available for PC players, however, there is a new trailer to at least hold you over until the game releases later this month. You can check out the trailer for yourself at the top of the article. As for the demo, it allows you to experience one of the game’s early areas, Ruined City Underground, all the way through to the boss of the level.

The demo — which will take up 8.92 GB of space — also allows you to mess around with the game’s character creator with a plethora of customization options. While playing, you will be able to level up your character, upgrade your weapon, choose you blood code and Gifts, and participate in a difficult dungeon.

At the moment, it’s unclear if your progress will carry over into the final version of the game, but it appears it won’t. Speaking of the final version, it’s set to release on September 27, priced at $60, and via PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of any additional ports. For more information on the upcoming game, you can find an official pitch below:

“In the face of certain death, we rise. In the not too distant future, a mysterious disaster has brought collapse to the world as we know it. Towering skyscrapers, once symbols of prosperity, are now lifeless graves of humanity’s past pierced by the Thorns of Judgment. At the center of the destruction lies a hidden society of Revenants called Vein. This ﬁnal stronghold is where the remaining few ﬁght to survive, blessed with Gifts of power in exchange for their memories and a thirst for blood. Give into the bloodlust fully and risk becoming one of the Lost, ﬁendish ghouls devoid of any remaining humanity. Wandering aimlessly in search of blood, the Lost will stop at nothing to satisfy their hunger. Team up and embark on a journey to the ends of hell to unlock your past and escape your living nightmare in Code Vein.”