Code Vein Gets Release Date, New Trailer

UPDATE: The game will be coming out for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC here in the States starting September 28th. Not too far off!

ORIGINAL STORY: Since E3 is coming up, a lot of companies are going all out to get hype building up for its big releases. This includes Bandai Namco, who have not only unleashed a huge new trailer for its action/adventure Code Vein but have also provided a release date.

The trailer can be seen above and it lasts a good six minutes or so. It starts with a dramatic roll-in with a shattered world and introduces a number of spiky-looking enemies carrying weapons.

It then shifts into Japanese language so it’s hard to tell what the characters are saying. But we are introduced to some of the main protagonists as well as a few of the baddies we’ll run across over the course of the game.

Then the action kicks in and it doesn’t hold back. You’ll run across a number of enemies both large and small over the course of your journey, using dodging techniques and counter-striking like a pro.

More than likely, a U.S. version of the trailer will be revealed tomorrow so keep an eye out for an update on that. Meanwhile, we have a release date for the game, as it’ll be arriving on September 27 for Xbox One and PlayStation 4; and September 28 for PC. That could just be in Japan but it’s very likely a worldwide release date. That means we’ll be hacking and slashing like a boss with the rest of the Code Vein fans.

We’ll have more information on the game as soon as it becomes available. In the meantime, you can see the full feature list below:

UNITE TO SURVIVE

Featuring a story driven connected dungeon experience, dive into the world of CODE VEIN. Create your own character and choose your partner as you venture out into a world of destruction, overrun by the Lost. Use your combined strength to coordinate your approach and defend each other from surprise attacks or overpowered enemies using your Blood Veil and various weapons. Change the feel of the game depending on which partner you choose, each with their own combat style and background story.

BENEATH THE VEIL

Experience the power of blood as you use unique Blood Veils to drain your enemies to enhance your abilities. Using “Gifts” powered by enemy blood, players can increase their strength, weaken enemies, and utilize new weapon abilities and overpowered attacks.

GREAT CHALLENGE BRINGS GREATER REWARDS