Coleco Rainbow Brite and Robotech Mini Arcade Games Hit Kickstarter Goal

If you were a gamer in the 80’s, you may recall the classic Coleco mini arcade games that resembled old-school favorites like Pac-Man, Donkey Kong and Zaxxon. And that’s exactly the nostalgia the company is counting on with its latest Kickstarter project.

The company has introduced the Coleco Evolved Mini Arcades, two miniature machines featuring popular franchises from the past — Rainbow Brite and Robotech: The Macross Saga. It was asking for $30,000 to get these machines funded but the Kickstarter is already almost double that goal, at just under $60,000 at the time of this report. And considering there’s still 24 days to go in the campaign, it should have no trouble possibly even growing even further.

Interested parties can invest $45-$55 in the arcade game of their choice or can purchase both for around $105. The games are expected to ship sometime in September. Limited edition metallic units are available as well, going for $200 apiece or $400 for two.

The games don’t use the old setups like classic Coleco machines. Instead, they utilize a powerful new chip gaming set with a Lithium Ion battery pack and digital screens to showcase the action in their games. Otherwise, the design does resemble the classic machines, right down to the mini joystick and buttons, as well as nostalgic side art and cabinet design.

Rainbow Brite works as a Legend of Zelda-like top-down role-playing adventure, where players “take on Murky and Lurky, the enemies of Rainbow Land, who just want to make the world as murky and dismal as they are.”

As for Robotech: The Macross Saga, it resembles a side-scrolling shooter where you can change between robot and ship forms while taking down a number of enemies.

“Robotech the Macross Saga puts players in the driver’s seat as Earth’s last defense in an epic intergalactic battle against alien forces. PLayers transform their Veritechs into 3 modes: Fighter, Guardian, and Battloid to battle on the ground, in the air, and on enemy ships. Each level challenges players to pick the right mode at the right time to successfully take down all sorts of different enemies,” the item description reads.

Interested in adding these arcade games to your growing collection? Check out the Kickstarter here and make these become even more of a reality!