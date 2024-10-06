College Football 25 Gets First Big Discount in New Sale

For those who have been holding off on purchasing EA Sports College Football 25, now might finally be the time to pounce. Since its arrival back in July, College Football 25 hasn't been discounted at all outside of rare, one-off promotions that essentially only knocked less than $10 off of its price. Now, an actual sale of note has finally come to the college football sim and might be the best deal that the game will see until the holidays.

As of now, Amazon has discounted both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of College Football 25 to $47.99. This represents a 31% drop in price as CFB 25 typically retails for $69.99. Given that EA Sports' return to college football is already the top-selling game of 2024, this promotion is a bit unexpected as the publisher hasn't been in need of dropping the price in order to sell a large number of copies.

Moving forward, we'll likely start to see better discounts for College Football 25 in the months ahead. As this current college football season winds down and promotion for College Football 26 inevitably begins, the cost of this iteration of the game will plummet further. Still, if you'd prefer to not wait for those deep discounts on the game to arrive in 2025, now might be the best sale that you'll see for the foreseeable future.

If you're still on the fence, you can learn more about EA Sports College Football 25 by checking out the game's official trailer and list of features attached below.

"In EA Sports College Football 25 experience explosive gameplay variety across 134 FBS schools and immerse yourself in the game's most iconic atmospheres.