Gaming

EA Sports College Football 25: Top 25 Fastest Running Backs

Burn through the defense with these running backs in College Football 25.

By

college-football-25-michigan.jpg
Close-up of Michigan running back Donovan Edwards in College Football 25

One thing that’s almost always true in EA Sports College Football 25 is that speed kills. If you can outrun the competition, you’ll often have a good chance to score, especially with how wide-open the field feels this year. That’s especially true at the running back position, where having a speedy back can easily get loose and sprint down the sideline to change a game. Below, we’ve collected a list of the Top 25 fastest running backs in College Football 25. Using them in Dynasty, Ultimate Team, or Head to Head will give you more than enough speed to outrun your opponent.

Fastest RBs in College Football 25

ea-sports-college-football-cover.jpg
EA Sports College Football 25 deluxe edition cover.

Before getting to the list, it’s important to note that some of the see players aren’t going to be much more than speed demons. While a player like Western Michingan’s Jamal Hailey has 96 speed, he’s only 70 OVR, meaning his other stats are going to leave something to be desired. We’ll note each player’s overall rating along with their speed so you can better judge which players fit your needs. Here’s the list.

Videos by ComicBook.com

  1. Dijon Stanley (Utah, Sophomore) – 98 Speed, 96 Acceleration, 71 OVR
  2. Gavin Sawchuk (Oklahoma, Sophomore) – 98 Speed, 97 Acceleration, 86 OVR
  3. Rayshon Luke (Arizona, Junior) – 98 Speed, 97 Acceleration, 80 OVR
  4. Chris Johnson Jr. (Miami, Freshman) – 98 Speed, 98 Acceleration, 76 OVR
  5. Kenan Christon (San Diego State, Senior) – 98 Speed, 97 Acceleration, 81 OVR
  6. Jordan Washington (Washington, Freshman) – 97 Speed, 96 Acceleration, 71 OVR
  7. Miles Davis (BYU, Junior) – 97 Speed, 95 Acceleration, 71 OVR
  8. Peyton Lewis (Tennessee, Freshman) – 97 Speed, 95 Acceleration, 76 OVR
  9. Brandon Hood (Colorado, Freshman) – 96 Speed, 95 Acceleration, 72 OVR
  10. Jamal Hailey (Western Michigan, Sophomore) – 96 Speed, 95 Acceleration, 70 OVR
  11. Jacquez Stuart (Toledo, Senior) – 96 Speed, 98 Acceleration, 85 OVR
  12. Jaylon Jackson (Iowa State, Senior) – 96 Speed, 97 Acceleration, 72 OVR
  13. Jaylin Lucas (Florida State, Juinor) – 95 Speed, 98 Acceleration, 84 OVR
  14. Dylan Sampson (Tennessee, Junior) – 95 Speed, 96 Acceleration, 85 OVR
  15. Dylan Edwards (Kansas State, Sophomore) – 95 Speed, 98 Acceleration, 85 OVR
  16. Caziah Holmes (Florida State, Senior) – 95 Speed, 96 Acceleration, 81 OVR
  17. AJ Green (Oklahoma State, Senior) – 95 Speed, 95 Acceleration, 78 OVR
  18. Cole Cabana (Michigan, Sophomore) – 95 Speed, 95 Acceleration, 74 OVR
  19. Treyveyon Henderson (Ohio State, Senior) – 94 Speed, 95 Acceleration, 93 OVR
  20. Nicholas Singleton (Penn State, Junior) – 94 Speed, 95 Acceleration, 91 OVR
  21. Ismail Mahdi (Texas State, Junior) – 94 Speed, 97 Acceleration, 89 OVR
  22. Jeremiyah Love (Notre Dame, Sophomore) – 94 Speed, 95 Acceleration, 85 OVR
  23. Ruben Owens (Texas A&M, Freshman) – 94 Speed, 96 Acceleration, 85 OVR
  24. Kaleb Jackson (LSU, Sophomore) – 94 Speed, 92 Acceleration, 81 OVR
  25. Taylor Tatum (Oklahoma, Freshman) – 94 Speed, 96 Acceleration, 78 OVR

EA Sports College Football 25 is available now on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. Once you’ve settled on your favorite speedy running back, make sure to grab an equally fast quarterback.

Tagged:
,

Related Posts