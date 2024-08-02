EA Sports College Football 25: Top 25 Fastest Running Backs

One thing that’s almost always true in EA Sports College Football 25 is that speed kills. If you can outrun the competition, you’ll often have a good chance to score, especially with how wide-open the field feels this year. That’s especially true at the running back position, where having a speedy back can easily get loose and sprint down the sideline to change a game. Below, we’ve collected a list of the Top 25 fastest running backs in College Football 25. Using them in Dynasty, Ultimate Team, or Head to Head will give you more than enough speed to outrun your opponent.
Fastest RBs in College Football 25
Before getting to the list, it’s important to note that some of the see players aren’t going to be much more than speed demons. While a player like Western Michingan’s Jamal Hailey has 96 speed, he’s only 70 OVR, meaning his other stats are going to leave something to be desired. We’ll note each player’s overall rating along with their speed so you can better judge which players fit your needs. Here’s the list.
- Dijon Stanley (Utah, Sophomore) – 98 Speed, 96 Acceleration, 71 OVR
- Gavin Sawchuk (Oklahoma, Sophomore) – 98 Speed, 97 Acceleration, 86 OVR
- Rayshon Luke (Arizona, Junior) – 98 Speed, 97 Acceleration, 80 OVR
- Chris Johnson Jr. (Miami, Freshman) – 98 Speed, 98 Acceleration, 76 OVR
- Kenan Christon (San Diego State, Senior) – 98 Speed, 97 Acceleration, 81 OVR
- Jordan Washington (Washington, Freshman) – 97 Speed, 96 Acceleration, 71 OVR
- Miles Davis (BYU, Junior) – 97 Speed, 95 Acceleration, 71 OVR
- Peyton Lewis (Tennessee, Freshman) – 97 Speed, 95 Acceleration, 76 OVR
- Brandon Hood (Colorado, Freshman) – 96 Speed, 95 Acceleration, 72 OVR
- Jamal Hailey (Western Michigan, Sophomore) – 96 Speed, 95 Acceleration, 70 OVR
- Jacquez Stuart (Toledo, Senior) – 96 Speed, 98 Acceleration, 85 OVR
- Jaylon Jackson (Iowa State, Senior) – 96 Speed, 97 Acceleration, 72 OVR
- Jaylin Lucas (Florida State, Juinor) – 95 Speed, 98 Acceleration, 84 OVR
- Dylan Sampson (Tennessee, Junior) – 95 Speed, 96 Acceleration, 85 OVR
- Dylan Edwards (Kansas State, Sophomore) – 95 Speed, 98 Acceleration, 85 OVR
- Caziah Holmes (Florida State, Senior) – 95 Speed, 96 Acceleration, 81 OVR
- AJ Green (Oklahoma State, Senior) – 95 Speed, 95 Acceleration, 78 OVR
- Cole Cabana (Michigan, Sophomore) – 95 Speed, 95 Acceleration, 74 OVR
- Treyveyon Henderson (Ohio State, Senior) – 94 Speed, 95 Acceleration, 93 OVR
- Nicholas Singleton (Penn State, Junior) – 94 Speed, 95 Acceleration, 91 OVR
- Ismail Mahdi (Texas State, Junior) – 94 Speed, 97 Acceleration, 89 OVR
- Jeremiyah Love (Notre Dame, Sophomore) – 94 Speed, 95 Acceleration, 85 OVR
- Ruben Owens (Texas A&M, Freshman) – 94 Speed, 96 Acceleration, 85 OVR
- Kaleb Jackson (LSU, Sophomore) – 94 Speed, 92 Acceleration, 81 OVR
- Taylor Tatum (Oklahoma, Freshman) – 94 Speed, 96 Acceleration, 78 OVR
EA Sports College Football 25 is available now on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. Once you’ve settled on your favorite speedy running back, make sure to grab an equally fast quarterback.