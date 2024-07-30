Players Say Quinshon Judkins Spin Move Is a “Cheat Code” in EA Sports College Football 25

When you ask sports video game fans about the best players to ever lace up digital cleats, there are a few names that come to mind. Michael Vick in Madden NFL 2004. Bo Jackson in Tecmo Bowl. And now it looks like we might be adding Quinshon Judkins in EA Sports College Football 25 to that list. While College Football 25 has only been out for about a week, players have already discovered that the running back from Ohio State might be a little bit broken to start the season due to how powerful the Platinum version of the 360 Physical Ability is in EA Sports College Football 25.

In College Football 25, the Platinum 360 Physical Ability gives players access to the “ultimate spin moves for responsiveness and faking out defenders.” At launch, only one player in the entire game has the Platinum version of the ability, which gives him a huge advantage because of how powerful it is. Since launch, fans on Twitter have been showing off in-game footage of Judkins dismantling the defense with ease, making him nearly impossible to bring down if the player controlling him knows what they’re doing.

Judkins’ spin move is so powerful that competitive gaming communities like the Player’s Lounge have banned players from using Ohio State unless both players agree before the game starts. To be fair, they’ve also banned Kansas because their running back Devin Neal has the Gold version of the 360, giving them a big advantage. If you’re playing EA Sports College Football 25 and want to use a team with the 360, here is every player that has the ability at least the Gold level (keep in mind, they all play running back):

Quinshon Judkins – Ohio State (Platinum)

Devin Neal – Kansas (Gold)

Jayden Ott – Cal (Gold)

RJ Harvey – UCF (Gold)

Abu Sama III – Iowa State (Gold

Dylan Edwards – Kansas State (Gold)

Myles Montgomery – UCF (Gold)

Fortunately, the issue has been picking up steam on social media over the last week and we know developer Electronic Arts is currently working on the first major update. Hopefully, they address Judkins’ overpowered spin move to keep Ohio State from dominating the competition with an unfair ability.

EA Sports College Football 25 is available now on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. We don’t know exactly when Electronic Arts will drop the first major patch, but the developers said we’ll definitely be getting a major update when the real-life college football season starts.