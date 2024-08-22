Borderlands 4 Is Real, Indiana Jones Looks Great, and Black Myth: Wukong Is Huge – ComicBook Nation’s Quick Save

Gaming

It’s a busy, busy week on Quick Save.

Gamescom 2024 is finally here and has brought with it some of the most news in months. Gearbox finally announced that Borderlands 4 is real, but the timing of its reveal comes at a strange time. Meanwhile, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is coming to PS5, but again, the timing in which this was announced was a bit bizarre. 

Alongside all of this news, we also played Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 and saw an extended demo of Indiana Jones ahead of Gamescom. Thoughts on these games plus a breakdown of Black Myth: Wukong’s massive success is broken down in this week’s Quick Save. 

