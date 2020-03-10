Command and Conquer Remastered Collection Gets Release Date

Hard as it might be to believe, the Command & Conquer series has been delighting gamers for 25 years now. In honor of that significant milestone, Electronic Arts is releasing Command & Conquer Remastered Collection, on Steam and Origin. The compilation will include both Command & Conquer: Tiberian Dawn and Command & Conquer: Red Alert, as well as their three expansion packs: Covert Ops, Counterstrike, and The Aftermath. The games will feature rebuilt graphics, up to 4K resolution, and a remastered soundtrack. It sounds like an impressive amount of material, and fans can pick-up the collection for just $19.99 when it releases on June 5th.

Of course, diehard Command & Conquer fans looking for something a bit more substantial can always check out the two offerings from Limited Run Games. For $59.99, players get a Steam download code, a faux box with CD case, a reversible poster, a Tiberium Crystal USB with over 7 hours of music, and a sticker sheet, Tech Tree prints, and enamel pins, of each faction. For $149.99, players get all of that, plus a 100+ page art book, a 6-disc CD soundtrack signed by original composer Frank Klepacki, a Metal Mammoth tank replica, and replicas of the Tesla Coil and Obelisk, both of which feature lights and sounds. Both editions are currently available for pre-order, but fans will want to act quick, as pre-orders will close on April 10th.

EA seems to be putting a heavy amount of effort into Command & Conquer Remastered Collection. While the compilation features re-built graphics, the old full-motion video sequences have proven a bit trickier to restore. The developers of the compilation did not have access to the source footage from the FMV, just the same grainy versions that everyone else had that played the games. The team spent a significant amount of time trying to locate the source footage, but to little avail. Eventually, the developers reached out to the fan community, and worked with players to create an algorithm that could help make the footage they did have from the console versions look a little more presentable.

We’re happy to announce that we’re producing a PC physical Limited Run of @EA‘s Command & Conquer Remastered Collection. This goodie-packed Special Edition is available to pre-order now through April 10.https://t.co/UagsoTc7Bq pic.twitter.com/rNCduo9TYW — Limited Run Games (@LimitedRunGames) March 10, 2020

All in all, it’s clear that Electronic Arts is dedicated to giving fans the ultimate Command and Conquer experience when the game releases June 5th. No matter which version fans purchase, it seems like a lot of love is going into the final product.

