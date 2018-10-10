Commodore 64 Mini System Now Available In Stores

A little while back, we told you about the Commodore 64 Mini, a modified version of the classic 80’s system with a keyboard and joystick controller included, along with over 60 classic games. Well, good news, retro gamers — you can now get your hands on one!

Retro Games Ltd. and Solutions 2 GO have announced that the Commodore 64 Mini, or TheC64 Mini as it’s being called, is now available for purchase in North America going for $79.99. It comes with the components above, including an old-school controller with neat little functionality features, and also includes games like Jumpman, Impossible Mission II, Winter Games, California Games and many others.

“THEC64 Mini, a 50% replica of the world’s bestselling home computer that launched in 1982, comes pre-loaded with 64 classic games and THEC64 Joystick. Originally designed for fans of the original personal computer, THEC64 Mini brings kids and families together to play some of the best games of the neon decade with simple plug and play action. Aspiring gamers of yesteryear can revisit the past or even program their own games – just add a keyboard, and THEC64 Mini becomes a fully functional home computer complete with C64 BASIC,” the company noted in its press release.

“THEC64 Mini is a complete revival of one of the most influential computer and gaming systems, and we are eager to see parents reminisce about their childhood as they share the experience with their kids this holiday season,” said Paul Andrews, Retro Games’ Managing Director. “We brought back a mini version of the classic C64 computer as we think gamers of all ages are going to want this reimagined piece of video game and tech history.”

Here are the features for the system in case you need a reminder:

Pre-loaded with all the Retro Faves: THEC64 Mini comes with 64 classic titles already installed, including: California Games, Winter Games, Impossible Mission II, Boulder Dash, Jumpman, Pitstop II, Speedball II: Brutal Deluxe, Street Sports Baseball, Summer Games II, Temple of Apshai Trilogy, Uridium and more.

USB Ports: The unit comes equipped with two USB ports – perfect for adding an extra joystick for multiplayer games or plugging in a keyboard to create your own programming masterpieces.

Customized Visuals: The unit features high definition output at 720p and 60Hz via HDMI, 4:3 ratio, US/Europe display mode options, and a CRT filter for that classic look.

Back to the Basics: Plug in a USB keyboard and use as a fully functional home computer with C64 BASIC.

Don’t Forget to Save: For the first time, THEC64 Mini allows you to easily save your progress in games.

Always Optimized: THEC64 Mini supports software updates via USB flash drive so players have continued access to improved and enhanced programming.

So if you’re a retro gaming fan, this is definitely the system for you!

