Conan’s Latest ‘Clueless Gamer’ Contains Massive God of War Spoiler

WARNING: There are big God of War spoilers in the video above, as well as in this article a bit further down. If you haven’t played God of War yet, and you plan to, or else if you’re currently playing God of War and haven’t reached roughly the 15-18 hour mark, then you’ll want to turn back right now (or go read our spoiler-free review here). You have been warned.

The latest episode of Conan’s ‘Clueless Gamer’ is, in my opinion, one of the best, thanks to the hilarious Bill Hader. I don’t typically enjoy these segments — they tend to be unnecessarily condescending and advance a shallow and stereotypical perception of video games and the people who play them — but damn if watching these two make each other giggle isn’t the funniest thing I’ve seen all week. There’s just one problem. The video segment includes a huge story spoiler.

This is your last warning: turn back if you don’t want to have a major 15-hour narrative reward spoiled for you.

About seven minutes into the ‘Clueless Gamer’ segment, late-game scenes from within Helheim are shown off. In these scenes, Kratos is wearing and using the Blades of Chaos, which were never revealed to be part of the game prior to launch. In order to infiltrate Helheim and battle its denizens, Kratos needed something other than the frosty runic power of his axe, and is forced dig up the very weapons that defined him as the Ghost of Sparta. That is a past he wanted to leave far behind him, but he has to reconcile his past with his present in order to save his son.

Admittedly, that is not the most important twist the game offers — there are far greater surprises — but for long-time God of War fans it could very well be the most exciting and the most rewarding.

It boggles my mind that Sony or Santa Monica Studio would sign off on this gameplay to be shown on national television. Yes, we’re a couple of weeks out from launch and many people have seen the Blades of Chaos already, but so many players haven’t seen them yet.

Personally, I know of two people in the ComicBook office that just started playing God of War. These are passionate people who understand what makes the series great; people who love great stories and great surprises. It’d be such a bummer if they happened to see that ‘Clueless Gamer’ segment and have that surprise ruined for them.

That said, Conan and Hader make such a great team. Both feed off of each other’s dumb interjections and impressions, and I found myself laughing out loud during ‘Clueless Gamer’ for the first time in my life.