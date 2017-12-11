Conan Exiles Release Date and Pricing Announced

The release date for the Conan Exiles survival game has officially been announced with news of a collector’s edition and preorder incentives.

Developed by Funcom, the barbarian-filled game is soon scheduled to leave its Early Access and Game Preview on May 8. When it’s fully released, it’ll be available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The game’s price for the PC version will be raised to $39.99 at release, $10 more than the Early Access version of the game that’s available now, and the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 versions of the game will both come in at $49.99. The price for the Xbox One Game Preview version is being raised this week though.

While the game’s been in its early forms, new content has been added periodically and existing content was refined and polished, hence the price increase as the game transitions into its fully finished version. The well of new content isn’t dried up just yet though, and when the game is officially launched, it’ll include even more content than what’s already in the early versions, according to an announcement from the game’s team.

“The version we release at launch will have even more content and gameplay in it than what you see today, and will have a landmass more than double the size of what we started out with on PC Early Access launch. In fact, we’re adding the volcano area and an entire new jungle biome. We’ll also roll out a completely remade combat system, and new gameplay mechanics. All of this will be included and available to everyone who bought the game before launch and from launch onwards.”

A collector’s edition of the game has also been confirmed that’ll include the base game as well as collectible figures, comic books, artwork, and other incentives. Depending on which platform you purchase the game for, you can also get exclusive weapons or armor from preordering that you can see through the initial announcement.

Conan Exiles is scheduled to launch on May 8 for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC, but you can still try out the game in its early versions now.