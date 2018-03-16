Conan O’ Brien Attempts To Be Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s Stunt Double For Rampage, And Guess How It Went

In a few weeks’ time, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will be hitting the big screen yet again, taking on a handful of dangerous, large creatures in the video-game-to-movie adaptation Rampage.

And if the newest trailer for the film wasn’t enough to get you excited, Johnson is making an appearance on tonight’s episode of Conan on TBS, where the show’s host, Conan O’ Brien will have a rather interesting proposal – being Johnson’s stunt double for the film.

In the video clip, posted by the Hollywood Reporter, which you can see above, O’Brien presents his argument, talking about his physique (or lack thereof, compared to Johnson). “I look at this and it’s like I’m looking in a mirror,” O’Brien noted. To which Johnson replies, “You have a chest, and I have what they call pecs.”

O’Brien then added, “I just want to show you I can do it, because I know you question my physicality,” O’Brien continued, adding, “but that was your first mistake — and you don’t get a second chance.”

The host also makes some suggestions for action movies with the two, including Zamboni Drift and Pump ‘n’ Dump, in which Johnson suggests he’d “take a dump on you,” even if it’s a “kid’s movie.” And for some reason, O’Brien also suggests…Simon and Garfunkel?

Then O’Brien eggs on Johnson a little bit (“Yeah, don’t do that”) and even tries on a bald cap in the midst of his audition. Just watch the clip above, and you’ll see how funny it is.

Sure, it may not be as action-packed as the other clips we’ve seen from Rampage, but it’s still hilarious to see O’Brien and Johnson pass along some back-and-forth banter. And, again, that bald cap — especially when he’s directing traffic with a stunt. “I will DRAW the line!”

You’ll be able to see the real action experience that is Rampage when it arrives in theaters on April 13.

