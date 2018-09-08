Conan O’Brien Teases Something “Super Secret” Featuring Hideo Kojima

Conan O’Brien has teased something “super secret” involving Metal Gear Solid and Death Stranding creator Hideo Kojima.

The tease comes way of O’Brien’s personal Twitter account, and specifically mentions that the two shot something together while Conan was in Japan.

So, what’s this super secret? Well, the obvious first answer is something Death Stranding related. Perhaps Conan O’Brien is in Death Stranding, or at least some promotional trailer for it? By obvious first answer, I also mean the most unlikely answer. As in, there’s no way Conan O’Brien is in Death Stranding. No chance. However, there is some very small chance he’s involved with an upcoming trailer of the game. But I doubt it.

A possibly more likely answer is this had something to do with an upcoming episode of Clueless Gamer, though given the current development state of Death Stranding, this seems also unlikely.

But what does that leave us with? Well, not much. Because if it isn’t these first two things, then it’s something else. But if it is something else, it could be literally anything. All we know for sure is it involved some type of capture work and is “super secret.” But that doesn’t reveal much.

The rest of the Internet also has no clue what’s going on, but it is happy to see the two working together. It’s also as about as confused as we are.

well this is an image i never thought id see in my life — Shesez🎦 (@BoundaryBreak) September 8, 2018

The crossover we’ve all been waiting for. — PushDustIn (@PushDustIn) September 8, 2018

Conan that’s awesome! Can’t wait to hear about this! — Rory Jones (ロリージョーンズ) (@MakenXsoul) September 8, 2018

Conan O’Brien gonna be in the death stranding tutorial y’all — Matt SinclairVA (AnimeFest Bound) (@gamingirlmagic) September 8, 2018

Am I dreaming? — ahmed (@Kid_A320) September 8, 2018

I know this is probably just for a clueless gamer, but if Conan is in Death Stranding it automatically starts off being at least a 9/10. — MegaDanX (@MegaDan_X) September 8, 2018

O’Brien teases that all will be revealed “soon,” so we shouldn’t have to wait much longer to find out what all this hooplah is about. Here’s to hoping a Death Stranding release date accompanies this super secret.