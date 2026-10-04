GTA 6 Leak Reveals Cardi B and More

A new Grand Theft Auto VI leak has surfaced online, revealing two artists set to be on the GTA 6 soundtrack. The leak has since been removed by Rockstar Games, but not before the Internet got its receipts. The expectation for the GTA 6 soundtrack is for it to be loaded with stars and hits. This has always been the case with the Grand Theft Auto series, but it’s something that has become more of a focus in the GTA Online era and with the founding of CircoLoco Records, a record label created by Rockstar Games.

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To this end, it should come as no surprise that Cardi B is set to have a song in the new Grand Theft Auto game. It also appears Fuerza Regida will be present as well. Fuerza Regida, for those that do not recognize the name, is a Mexican-American band based out of California that blends traditional Mexican music primarily with hip-hop and trap music. They are also credited with helping popularize corridos tumbados.

Spotify Leak

How do we know all of this? Well, Spotify has revealed these two artists as Tracks 10 and Tracks 19 on the GTA 6 album page. In other words, spilled the beans. That said, it is unclear if this is the product ot a Spotify mistake or a Rockstar Games mistake. Could be a combination of both. Unfortunately, the song titles are not revealed. So, we know both of these artists will have at least one song in the new Grand Theft Auto game, but we do not know which song. And we can’t narrow it down much either, because Rockstar Games uses both new and old music. If it’s the former, it’s going to be one of the bigger songs from each respective portfolio. If it’s something newer, it could be lesser known.

At the moment of publishing, neither Spotify nor Rockstar Games nor its parent company Take-Two Interactive have commented on anything above. This includes the leak itself, and the speculation it has spawned. For a variety of reasons, we do not expect this to change, but if it does, we will update the story accordingly. In the meantime, it is worth noting and rembering that this is a leak, and technically not official information in the sense as communicated through official channels in an official capacity. Thus, take it with a grain of salt. Those more interested in 100% official information that is less subject to change may be interested to know Rockstar Games recently confirmed a major upgrade on a contentious RDR2 feature that is being carried forwrd.

Given the setting of the game, it’s expected hip-hop music, in particular, will have lots of representation in the game. It’s not as likely to be as integral as it was in a game like GTA San Andreas, but we expect it to be one of the most represented genres in the game, like in GTA 5, even if the popularity of the genre has faded in the last few years.

H/T, Videotech.